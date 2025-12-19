Trump Suspends DV Lottery Green Card Visa Program

Washington, D.C. — The Trump administration has officially suspended the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program (DV Lottery), a move that halts one of the United States’ most well-known legal immigration pathways. The program, which issues tens of thousands of green cards annually, has long provided opportunities for immigrants from countries with historically low rates of migration to the U.S.

The suspension was announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who said the decision was made at President Donald Trump’s direction, citing national security concerns following a recent high-profile criminal case.

Why Trump Suspended the DV Lottery Program

The announcement follows law enforcement confirmation that the suspect in the Brown University and MIT shootings, Claudio Neves Valente, was a Portuguese citizen who became a lawful permanent resident in 2017. Valente was later found dead on Thursday, according to authorities.

Secretary Noem stated that Valente “should never have been allowed into our country,” adding that he received a green card through the DV-1 Diversity Visa program. Her comments were posted publicly on X (formerly Twitter), intensifying debate over the role of the green card lottery in U.S. immigration policy.

However, news reports indicate Valente first entered the United States on a student visa in 2000, raising questions about the accuracy of claims linking his permanent residency directly to the DV Lottery.

What Is the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery Program?

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, was created by Congress in 1990. Each year, it provides up to 55,000 immigrant visas to individuals from countries with low levels of immigration to the United States.

Key Features of the DV Lottery:

Random selection through a computerized lottery

Open to applicants meeting basic education or work requirements

Designed to promote immigration diversity

Free to enter through the official U.S. government website

For millions of applicants worldwide, the DV Lottery represents one of the few accessible legal immigration options to the U.S.

Questions About DHS Authority and Legal Challenges

The sudden suspension has raised serious legal and constitutional questions, particularly regarding whether the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has the authority to pause or terminate a congressionally mandated program without legislative approval.

Immigration attorneys and advocacy groups argue that:

The DV Lottery is established by federal law

Executive action alone may not be sufficient to suspend it

Legal challenges are likely if the pause becomes permanent

Courts have previously blocked attempts to limit or cancel DV Lottery visas, especially when applicants had already been selected.

What Green Card Lottery Applicants Can Do Now

For current and prospective DV Lottery applicants, the suspension creates uncertainty.

Recommended Steps:

Monitor official DHS and State Department announcements Preserve confirmation numbers and documentation Consult an immigration attorney, especially if already selected Avoid scams — only rely on official U.S. government websites Explore alternative visa options, such as:

Student visas (F-1)

Employment-based visas (H-1B, EB categories)

Family-based immigration pathways

Applicants already selected for upcoming DV years may still have legal avenues depending on court rulings and policy updates.

Political and Immigration Policy Implications

The suspension of the DV Lottery aligns with President Trump’s broader immigration enforcement agenda, which emphasizes:

Merit-based immigration

Enhanced vetting procedures

Reduced reliance on random selection systems

Supporters argue the move strengthens national security, while critics say it unfairly targets lawful immigrants and undermines America’s tradition as a nation of opportunity.

Conclusion

The Trump administration’s suspension of the Diversity Visa Lottery marks a major shift in U.S. immigration policy, affecting millions of applicants worldwide. As legal challenges loom and questions remain about DHS authority, the future of the DV Lottery remains uncertain.

For now, green card hopefuls are urged to stay informed, cautious, and prepared for rapid policy changes.

