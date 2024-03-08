Are you anticipating the DV 2024 Immigrant Visa Lottery? Wondering about the latest updates and what it means for your chances of winning a green card?

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

For those who registered for DV-2024 Green Card lottery (Diversity Visa), the results are still available online starting at noon (EDT) 6th May, 2023 to September 30, 2024

Each year, the Diversity Visa Program, also known as the Green Card Lottery, provides an opportunity for individuals from countries with low immigration rates to the United States to apply for a green card.

This program is highly sought after, with millions of applicants vying for a limited number of visas. To increase your chances of success, it is crucial to stay informed about the latest updates regarding the DV 2024 Immigrant Visa Lottery.

From application dates to eligibility criteria and any changes in the selection process, being aware of these updates can help you navigate the lottery with confidence.

The Diversity Visa (DV) program allows up to 55,000 qualified foreign nationals to submit entries for a chance be selected for US permanent residency. Winners as well as their derivatives (spouses and minor children) are then required to make an application for an immigrant visa and undergo interviews for immigrant visas at the US embassy or consulate in their home country before they can migrate to the US.

The DV-2024 Entrants should keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2024. Click here to find out if you won-Entrant Status Check

Latest Updates: Status Check on DV 2024 Immigrant Visa Lottery