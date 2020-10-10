Requirements And How To Apply For Diversity Visa Lottery Program

Requirements And How To Apply For Diversity Visa Lottery Program

With your country of birth and education there are only two requirements that you must meet to participate in the DV Lottery. These have to be proofed only in the case of winning the lottery.

Your country of birth must be qualified to participate in the DV Lottery. Your citizenship is not relevant in this process. What is most important is the country of your birth, in accordance with current world political maps.

Almost everyone qualifies for the DV Lottery. The only exceptions are people born in a country with a very high rate of emigration into the US.

Due to the high immigration rate into the United States, the following countries are excludes from the DV Program:

Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories, and Vietnam.

After winning in the DV Lottery, you must prove that you meet one oft he following educational requirements:

Your educational level is at least equivalent to an American high school diploma

OR

Within the last five years, you must have worked for at least two years in a profession that requires at least two years of training.

Proof of these prerequisites are only necessary when and if a lottery participant wins a Green Card. They are not necessary when you are simply submitting the application.

click here to apply-https://dvprogram.state.gov/application.aspx

