DV-2027 Diversity Visa Lottery Delayed or Cancelled? Update

The DV-2027 Diversity Visa Lottery — popularly known as the Green Card Lottery — has been indefinitely delayed and is currently on hold, triggering widespread concern among millions of applicants across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

While the program has not been officially cancelled by Congress, U.S. authorities confirm that the DV-2027 registration process has been suspended with no confirmed reopening date.

This unprecedented delay has fueled confusion, scams, and misinformation online — especially across diaspora communities.

Why Was the DV-2027 Lottery Delayed?

1. Registration Never Opened in October 2025

The DV lottery traditionally opens in October. However, DV-2027 never launched in late 2025 — marking the first such delay in the program’s history.

2. U.S. Government Paused Diversity Visas

In December 2025, the U.S. Department of State paused the issuance of all Diversity Immigrant Visas following security and administrative concerns.

3. New $1 Electronic Registration Fee

In September 2025, the U.S. government finalized a rule introducing a $1 electronic registration fee for each DV applicant.

The global technical system required to collect this fee for millions of users caused major system failures and delays.

DHS Security Review Halts the Program

Following national security incidents in late 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ordered a full review of the DV program’s vetting process.

This resulted in a temporary suspension of all Diversity Visa activities while enhanced screening systems are being designed.

Is DV-2027 Cancelled?

No.

The DV-2027 lottery has not been cancelled by Congress. However:

It is currently indefinitely delayed and effectively suspended until further notice.

There is no official registration date announced as of late January 2026.

Warning: DV-2027 Online Scams

You cannot apply for DV-2027 at this time.

🚨 Any website claiming to accept entries for DV-2027 is a SCAM.

Only the U.S. government’s official portal (travel.state.gov) can process real DV applications.

What Happens If the Program Resumes?

If DV-2027 is restarted, the law still requires that:

Visa issuance period:

October 1, 2026 – September 30, 2027

No visas can be issued outside that legal window.

What Applicants Should Do Now

❌ Do not pay anyone claiming to register you

❌ Do not submit information to fake DV websites

✅ Follow only official U.S. government updates

✅ Stay alert to future announcements from the U.S. Department of State

Why This Matters to the Kenyan & African Diaspora

For millions of African families — especially in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and South Africa — the DV Lottery has been a major legal pathway to the United States.

This delay has massive immigration, economic, and diaspora mobility implications.

DiasporaMessenger.com will continue monitoring developments and provide verified updates.

