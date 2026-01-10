Justice Njoki Ndung’u Elected as Supreme Court Rep to JSC

Supreme Court Judge Justice Njoki Ndung’u has been elected unopposed as the Supreme Court representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), marking a key transition within Kenya’s judicial leadership.

The election was held on Friday, January 9, 2026, and was conducted by her fellow judges on the Supreme Court bench. The process was overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Dr. Swalhah Yusuf acted as the Returning Officer.

Justice Ndung’u replaces the late Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim, who passed away on December 17, 2025, leaving a vacancy that required urgent filling under Kenyan law.

Election Conducted in Line with the Law

The election followed the requirements of the Judicial Service Act, 2011, which mandates that any vacancy in the Judicial Service Commission must be filled within 21 days.

Justice Ndung’u was elected unopposed, reflecting strong confidence among her peers in her leadership and integrity.

Once formally gazetted and sworn in by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Justice Ndung’u will officially assume her role as the Supreme Court’s representative to the JSC.

Role of the Judicial Service Commission

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is a constitutionally mandated body responsible for:

Appointment of judges and magistrates

Disciplinary oversight within the Judiciary

Safeguarding judicial independence

Promoting accountability and professional standards

As the Supreme Court representative, Justice Ndung’u will play a critical role in shaping judicial policy and governance across Kenya’s court system.

Justice Ndung’u’s Commitment

In her acceptance remarks, Justice Ndung’u pledged to prioritize:

Judicial independence

Accountability and integrity

Access to justice for all Kenyans

She emphasized the importance of strengthening public trust in the Judiciary. Ensuring fairness and transparency across all levels of the court system is crucial.

Experienced Jurist and Committee Chair

Justice Njoki Ndung’u has served on the Supreme Court since 2011. She also chairs two important internal judiciary bodies:

The Judiciary Committee on Elections (JCE)

The Employee Protection and Inclusion Committee

Her leadership experience within the Judiciary is expected to bring continuity and stability to the Judicial Service Commission. This comes at a time of ongoing reforms and heightened public scrutiny.

