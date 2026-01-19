Kenyan Man Acquitted in India as Court Faults Police for Violation

A Kenyan national, Joseph Achola Ouma, has been acquitted of all drug-related charges in India after a court ruled that police violated mandatory procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during his arrest and prosecution.

In a landmark judgment delivered this week, the appellate court set aside Ouma’s earlier conviction and overturned a 10-year prison sentence, citing serious procedural lapses in the investigation that rendered the case legally unsustainable.

Court finds police breached the law

The court held that investigators failed to comply with key safeguards under the NDPS Act, including:

Failure to properly document the search and seizure process

Lack of independent witnesses during arrest

Irregular handling of alleged evidence

Inadequate chain of custody for seized items

These violations, the judges ruled, fundamentally compromised the integrity of the case and violated Ouma’s right to a fair trial.

“Strict compliance with NDPS procedures is not optional. Any deviation renders the prosecution’s case doubtful,” the court observed in its ruling.

From conviction to freedom

Ouma had initially been convicted by a lower court and sentenced to 10 years in prison, one of the harshest penalties under India’s stringent anti-drug laws. However, his legal team successfully appealed the decision, arguing that the police investigation was flawed from the outset.

Following the acquittal, the sentence was fully annulled, and Ouma was ordered released immediately.

Diaspora concerns over wrongful arrests abroad

The case has reignited concerns among Kenyan diaspora communities about the vulnerability of Africans in foreign criminal justice systems, particularly in countries with strict drug laws.

Kenyan rights groups have called for:

Stronger consular support for arrested Kenyans abroad

Better legal assistance for diaspora citizens

Independent monitoring of police conduct in foreign jurisdictions

Kenyan government response

At the time of publication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not issued a formal statement. However, sources indicate that Kenyan diplomats in India provided limited consular assistance during Ouma’s trial and appeal process.

What this ruling means

Legal experts say the decision reinforces the importance of due process under the NDPS Act and sets a precedent that procedural violations can nullify even serious drug charges.

For Ouma, the ruling brings relief after years of legal uncertainty and incarceration.

