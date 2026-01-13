Kenyan Nurse Performs Mid-Air Rescue on United Airlines flight

A Kenyan nurse, Ms Irene Jepchirchir Masai — popularly known as Chirie Masai — is being celebrated internationally after she stepped in to save a fellow passenger who collapsed mid-flight aboard a United Airlines plane traveling from Brussels to Boston on January 8.

The aircraft was midway across the Atlantic when the cabin crew made an urgent call asking if any medical professionals were onboard. When no doctor initially responded, Ms Jepchirchir identified herself and immediately moved to assist.

At the rear of the aircraft, she found the male passenger unconscious and unresponsive.

Using her clinical training and experience, she helped the man regain consciousness, stabilized his condition, and monitored him continuously for an extended period until the plane landed safely in the United States.

She also advised the passenger to seek further medical evaluation upon arrival.

Passengers later described visible relief throughout the cabin after the situation was brought under control.

United Airlines acknowledged her intervention by crediting her flight ticket in appreciation of her life-saving assistance.

“This is what I am trained to do,” Ms Jepchirchir later said, noting that responding to medical emergencies is a core part of her professional and military training.

From Kerita to the World: Irene Jepchirchir’s Remarkable Journey

Ms Jepchirchir was raised in Kerita, Uasin Gishu County, and attended Moi Girls’ High School in Eldoret.

After completing secondary school, she qualified for admission to Moi University but chose to pursue athletics first, joining a high-performance training camp in Kapsabet in hopes of securing a scholarship abroad.

Her journey eventually led her to the United States, where she enrolled at Oklahoma Christian University before transferring and completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She later earned a Master of Science in Public Health from Liberty University.

Military Service and Humanitarian Work

Beyond civilian healthcare, Ms Jepchirchir also served for four years as a Sergeant in the United States Army Special Operations Command, working with the 95th Brigade’s Civil Affairs Unit under U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Her role combined medical support, humanitarian missions, and security-related responsibilities across vulnerable communities — experience that proved invaluable during the mid-air emergency.

She currently works as a registered nurse in the United States and is pursuing a doctoral degree at Tufts University in Massachusetts, balancing advanced academic research with clinical practice.

A Reflection of Kenyan Excellence in the Diaspora

Ms Jepchirchir’s actions have been widely praised as a powerful example of Kenyan professionalism, global impact, and the humanitarian spirit carried by Kenyans in the diaspora.

Her story reflects not only personal dedication, but also the strength of Kenya’s education system, the resilience of its people, and the vital contributions of Kenyan professionals across the world.

