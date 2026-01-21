Kenyan Woman Nancy Akinyi Held in Cambodia Cries Out

A Kenyan woman, Nancy Akinyi, has issued an emotional and urgent plea for help from Cambodia, claiming that she and over 100 other Kenyans are being held in dangerous conditions and face an imminent risk of being sold into human trafficking networks.

Akinyi, a resident of Kibra, Nairobi County, said their situation is deteriorating rapidly, with strict restrictions on movement, constant intimidation, and threats to their lives.

- Advertisement -

“We are not free to leave; we are intimidated, and our lives are in danger. The situation is very urgent and getting worse,” she said.

Lured to Cambodia With False Job Promises

According to Akinyi, she travelled to Cambodia in May 2025 on a visit visa after being recruited by an agency that promised her a job in cosmetology. However, upon arrival, she discovered that the employment opportunity did not exist and that the reality on the ground was far more alarming.

She alleges that the group’s movements are now closely monitored and restricted, and that some individuals who attempted to resist or escape were threatened, punished, or physically harmed.

- Advertisement -

“People are being intimidated and harmed. We are living in fear every day,” she reported.

Over 100 Kenyans Stranded in High-Risk Conditions

Akinyi claims that more than 100 Kenyan nationals, mostly young people, are currently trapped in similar conditions in Cambodia, many of whom were also lured with promises of jobs in hospitality, ICT, or beauty industries.

Human trafficking syndicates across Southeast Asia are known to target vulnerable migrants using fake recruitment agencies, especially from Africa and South Asia.

Experts warn that Cambodia has become a hotspot for online scam centers and forced labor rings, where victims are coerced into illegal work, often under physical and psychological abuse.

Appeal to Kenyan Government for Immediate Intervention

The stranded group is now calling on the Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, to urgently intervene and facilitate their rescue and safe return home.

“We urgently request immediate intervention, protection, rescue, and assistance to return safely to Kenya. We are ready to share our location and all details securely,” Akinyi said.

The group is seeking help from:

Kenyan Embassy or High Commission in the region

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Anti-human trafficking agencies

Kenyan diaspora networks and human rights organizations

Rising Cases of Kenyans Trapped Abroad

This case adds to a growing list of Kenyans trafficked or stranded abroad, particularly in countries such as:

Cambodia

Myanmar

Laos

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

In recent years, several Kenyan victims have been rescued from scam compounds in Southeast Asia after diplomatic intervention.

Warning to Kenyans Seeking Jobs Abroad

Authorities continue to warn Kenyans to:

Avoid unregistered recruitment agencies

Verify jobs through the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Affairs

Never travel on visit visas for employment

Report suspicious recruiters to police or immigration offices

Conclusion

The plight of Nancy Akinyi and over 100 Kenyans in Cambodia highlights the growing danger of human trafficking networks targeting job seekers. Their desperate call for help underscores the urgent need for diplomatic intervention, stronger migration safeguards, and public awareness to prevent more Kenyans from falling into similar traps.

As their situation worsens, pressure is mounting on the Kenyan government to act swiftly before more lives are put at risk.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related