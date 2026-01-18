Rhema Gospel Church in Texas Have Moved to New Location

Advertisements

DFW Metroplex, Texas — Rhema Gospel Church, a vibrant Kenyan-led congregation serving the Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex, has announced a significant relocation to a new permanent church facility in Farmers Branch, Texas — a milestone leaders describe as a direct answer to prayer and a new season of growth.

The church has officially moved to 13315 Wilmington Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234, marking the first time since its founding that Rhema Gospel Church has secured a space where it holds its own keys and full access to the building.

“God has answered our prayers,” church leadership said in a statement to the congregation and community.

A Move in Two Dimensions: Spatial and Spiritual

Leaders emphasized that the transition represents both a physical relocation and a spiritual shift into a new season — what they describe as a ‘Kairos moment.’

Spatial Move:

For the first time in its history, Rhema Gospel Church now occupies a dedicated church facility that it can use freely without restrictions. This allows for expanded ministry, consistent programming, and long-term stability.

New address:

📍 13315 Wilmington Dr., Farmers Branch, TX 75234

📍 Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/FNuRxjjnVJv6VwEo9

Temporal (Worship Schedule) Move:

Beginning immediately, Sunday services will now start at 10:30 AM, followed by fellowship — affectionately described by the church as both “fellowship” and “swallowship.”

The church says this change reflects a new rhythm of worship, prayer, and community life.

Growing Attendance and Renewed Spiritual Energy

Rhema Gospel Church reports significant growth not only in attendance but also in spiritual engagement:

Sunday services are expanding with what leaders call a stronger manifestation of the Holy Spirit.

Wednesday Bible study sessions have seen increased participation.

Daily morning prayer at 5:00 AM (weekdays) has recorded a surge in attendance, with congregants sharing fresh spiritual insights.

Church leaders describe this as a season marked by both “what God has done” and “what God is doing.”

“Every morning, the Lord has brought a new word — even from saints not known to be preachers. God is doing it, and it is great in our sight,” the church stated.

Open Invitation to the DFW Community

Rhema Gospel Church extended an open invitation to all Kenyans, Africans, and residents of the DFW metroplex:

If you already have a church home, they welcome you to visit and encourage them.

If you are seeking a church home, they invite you to join their growing family of worshippers.

“We have a place for you. Come check us out.”

