US Withdraws Policy Barring Lending Bias Against Immigrants

Washington, D.C. — The United States government has withdrawn a policy that explicitly warned lenders against discriminating based on immigration and citizenship status. As a result, this move could significantly affect immigrants’ access to credit, mortgages, and business loans across the country.

On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) formally rescinded joint guidance issued in October 2023 under the Biden administration. That guidance prohibited lenders from using immigration status in ways that could function as a proxy for racial or national origin discrimination under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA). Consequently, lenders now have more flexibility.

The withdrawn guidance had cautioned financial institutions that over-reliance on a borrower’s immigration or citizenship status could unlawfully exclude applicants and violate federal civil rights protections.

Why the Policy Was Withdrawn

The decision was announced by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, head of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. She described the previous guidance as “ideologically driven” and argued that it imposed regulatory obligations not explicitly contained in statute.

According to Dhillon, withdrawing the guidance restores alignment with existing federal law. She states it prevents expansion through administrative interpretation.

“This action ensures that civil rights enforcement remains faithful to the text of the law and does not create new compliance standards without congressional authorization,” Dhillon said in a statement.

While the ECOA still prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or age, the removal of the 2023 guidance gives lenders greater discretion. This means lenders can now consider immigration or citizenship status when evaluating loan applications.

What This Means for Immigrants and Non-Citizens

Legal analysts warn that the policy change could open the door for lenders to adopt blanket eligibility rules. These rules could disproportionately impact immigrants — even when such rules are technically neutral.

For example, banks may now require:

An active Social Security number for all loan applicants

U.S. citizenship or permanent residency for certain credit products

Longer residency or work authorization history than previously required

Such requirements could effectively exclude:

Recent immigrants

Temporary visa holders

Asylum seekers and refugees

Individuals whose Social Security numbers were voided following the expiration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

This is particularly concerning for communities whose legal status is lawful but temporary, and who may now find themselves cut off from mortgages, car loans, student loans, and business credit.

Political and Policy Context

The move is widely seen as consistent with the broader Trump administration’s agenda to tighten immigration controls and reduce regulatory constraints on private businesses, including financial institutions.

Supporters argue that lenders should be free to assess immigration status as a legitimate risk factor. It can be tied to residency stability, repayment predictability, and legal authorization to work.

Critics counter that this approach risks enabling systemic financial exclusion and disproportionately harms minority communities, especially immigrants of color.

Civil rights groups have warned that immigration status can often act as a proxy for race or national origin, even when not explicitly framed as such. Notably, this concern was central to the original 2023 guidance.

Potential Long-Term Impact

The withdrawal does not eliminate ECOA protections but raises the bar for enforcement. Now, affected individuals must prove discriminatory intent rather than rely on regulatory guidance.

Advocates fear this may discourage immigrants from challenging unfair lending practices due to:

Legal complexity

Cost of litigation

Immigration-related vulnerability

Fear of retaliation or scrutiny

As a result, financial access for millions of immigrants could become more limited. This particularly affects housing, entrepreneurship, and education — key drivers of economic mobility.

