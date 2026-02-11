27 Kenyans Rescued From Russia–Ukraine War Shocking Details

The Kenyan government has confirmed the successful rescue and repatriation of 27 Kenyan nationals who had been illegally recruited and stranded in the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war. Officials describe this as a major breakthrough against transnational human-trafficking and labor-fraud networks.

Speaking on Tuesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the returnees were victims of elaborate recruitment schemes that promised well-paying jobs abroad but instead funneled them into active conflict zones.

Lured by Fake Jobs, Forced Into War

According to government briefings and survivor testimonies, most of the rescued Kenyans were deceived by agents posing as legitimate recruiters offering employment opportunities in logistics, construction, or security. Upon arrival in Russia, many found their passports confiscated. In addition, they were coerced into working for or alongside the Russian military.

Some of the victims reported being forced into frontline combat. Others were compelled to perform high-risk military tasks, including assembling military drones and handling explosives. This was often without training, safety gear, or legal contracts.

“These Kenyans were trafficked under false pretenses and exposed to extreme danger. What we are witnessing is modern-day slavery disguised as overseas employment,” Mudavadi said.

Diplomatic Effort Secures Safe Return

The rescue operation was carried out through coordinated diplomatic and consular interventions. These were led by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, working closely with the Kenyan mission in Moscow.

Officials said negotiations with Russian authorities and international partners were crucial in securing the safe release and repatriation of the victims. Some of these victims returned with physical injuries and severe psychological trauma.

Upon arrival in Kenya, the returnees were enrolled in government-supported psychosocial counseling, medical care, and reintegration programs to help them recover and rebuild their lives.

Mudavadi to Visit Moscow

Mudavadi announced plans to travel to Moscow in the coming weeks to engage directly with Russian officials. The aim is to prevent further exploitation of Kenyan citizens and strengthen safeguards against illegal recruitment.

“We must shut down the pipelines that are sending our young people into war zones through lies and deception,” he said.

Criminal Networks Under Investigation

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched nationwide and international investigations into human-trafficking syndicates linked to the recruitment scheme. Authorities confirmed that several recruiters have already been arrested or deported. Additionally, more suspects are under surveillance.

Preliminary estimates suggest that more than 200 Kenyans may have been recruited into the Russian military since 2022. Many were recruited through similar fraudulent channels targeting unemployed youth and migrant job-seekers.

Government Issues Warning to Job Seekers

The Kenyan government has renewed its warning to citizens to verify all overseas job offers through official government channels and licensed recruitment agencies. Kenyans have also been urged to report suspicious job advertisements promising unusually high pay or fast-tracked visas.

“This rescue should serve as a wake-up call,” Mudavadi said. “No job is worth your life.”

