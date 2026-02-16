Andrew Chopika’s Study Abroad Story: A Dream Realized

Andrew Chopika’s story is one of curiosity, conviction, and the courage to pursue a dream that began years before it became reality. Originally from Samburu County, Andrew is now pursuing a Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

His academic journey began at Good Shepherd Minor Seminary in Maralal for high school before proceeding to Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, graduating in December 2024.

But the seed for studying abroad was planted much earlier. While still in high school, Andrew read a book written by an American physician. That book sparked something in him. It opened his mind to global possibilities in science and research. From that moment, the idea of studying abroad became more than just a thought. As a result, it became a goal.

Andrew first discovered the International Scholars Program through YouTube, where he watched students share their experiences and journeys to the United States. Seeing people who had walked the path before him gave him confidence that his dream was achievable.

Through ISP, Andrew received structured guidance at every stage. From career advisory sessions to school applications, funding support, and visa coaching, the process was organized and intentional. He credits the mock interviews and interview transcripts from previous students as especially helpful during his visa preparation. By carefully following the recommendations and refining his responses, he walked into the embassy prepared.

His visa interview was fast and straightforward. It ended with an approval that marked the official beginning of his new chapter.

Andrew’s journey to the United States was both exciting and memorable. He flew with Emirates from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Dubai, a five-hour flight, followed by a three-hour layover before continuing on a fourteen-hour flight to JFK. As it was his first international trip, he embraced every moment of the experience.

At Quinnipiac University, Andrew has found an academic environment that matches his ambitions. He is currently taking courses such as DNA Methods Lab, Advanced Biochemistry, and Advanced Developmental Biology. All of these courses are strengthening his foundation in molecular biology.

He describes the university’s infrastructure and technology as modern and well-equipped. The laboratories are advanced, classrooms are fitted with up-to-date tools, and the campus provides strong Wi-Fi and digital learning platforms that support both research and academic work.

Like many international students, Andrew experienced some culture shock at first. Adjusting to a faster pace of life, a different communication style, and a new academic system required openness and flexibility. By asking questions, staying open-minded, and connecting with fellow students, he gradually found his footing.

Today, Andrew reflects on his journey with gratitude and faith. He believes that dreams are often a reflection of purpose. For him, studying abroad was not just about earning a degree. Instead, it was about stepping into the path he felt called to pursue.

His message to aspiring scholars is simple yet powerful. Do not give up on your dream. The journey may be difficult, especially if you attempt it alone. Therefore, seek guidance, stay focused, and understand that obstacles are part of the process.

From Samburu County to Connecticut, Andrew Chopika’s story is proof that with vision, discipline, and the right support, even the most distant dreams can become lived realities.

