The Inspiring Journey of Andrew Chopika Abroad

For the Chopika family, the day their son and brother Andrew Chopika boarded a plane to the United States was a moment filled with joy, disbelief, and gratitude. Andrew had secured admission to Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, where he will pursue a Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology a dream that began years ago and is now taking flight.

For Anita Mercy, Andrew’s elder sister, the reality of the moment still feels surreal. She recalls her initial doubts when her brother shared his plans to study abroad.

At first, she admits, she was skeptical worried it might be another online scam. But Andrew’s confidence never wavered. He had a quiet determination, the kind that says, “You’ll see I’ll make it happen.”

That faith, Anita says, carried him through every step of the process from the paperwork to the interviews and finally, to his successful visa approval.

She also extended heartfelt appreciation to the team that guided Andrew throughout his journey offering clarity, confidence, and step-by-step support. “Every time he had a question, he was guided,” she said. “That made all the difference.”

From Samburu North, family friend Peter Lengurnet echoed the pride of the community, celebrating how far Andrew has come. He praised the efforts connecting Kenyan students especially those from remote or marginalized areas to opportunities in the U.S.

As Andrew begins his studies at Quinnipiac University, his journey becomes more than a personal achievement it’s a story of faith, family, and the power of believing in possibility.

