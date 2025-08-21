Chopika’s Leap from Samburu, Kenya to Quinnipiac University

Dreams often begin quietly, sometimes as early as high school, and for Andrew Chopika from Samburu County, his dream of studying in the United States first sparked back in Form Two at Good Shepherd Minor Seminary in Maralal.

That spark never left him. After completing high school, Andrew joined Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega, where he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry. Even while immersed in coursework, he never stopped thinking about one thing: how do I make it to the U.S.?

Andrew’s search took a new turn after he stumbled upon a YouTube video featuring Bob Mwiti and some of the very first beneficiaries of The International Scholars Program (ISP). The testimonies struck a chord. For the first time, he felt he had found not just a dream but a pathway.

Skepticism from family was natural—his sister, a business-minded person, worried about costs and legitimacy. But Andrew felt a deep conviction. He began showing her video after video of students who had already made it to America through ISP.

Then fate intervened. A stranger-turned-friend, upon hearing about Andrew’s dream and his financial constraints, offered to support him, before he had even officially graduated—Andrew was already an ISP student, actively preparing for his next chapter.

With ISP’s guidance, Andrew targeted programs that aligned with his strong science background. His top choice became Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, where he secured admission to pursue a Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology.

For many international students, the U.S. visa interview can be one of the most daunting steps. But for Andrew, it turned out smoother than expected.

He acknowledges the unwavering support of his family, the friend who helped him take his first step into ISP, and the ISP team whose structured process—from school selection to funding to visa coaching—smoothed what would otherwise have been an overwhelming journey.

With his first international flight ahead, Andrew feels both excitement and responsibility. This is the culmination of years of persistence, and yet only the beginning.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

