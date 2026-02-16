Kenya Launches Probe Into Russian National Over Secret Filming

The Kenyan government has launched a multi-agency investigation into a Russian national, Yaytseslav Trahov, also known as Vyacheslav Trahov, following the circulation of viral videos allegedly showing Kenyan women being secretly recorded and exploited without their consent.

In a statement issued on February 16, 2026, the Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Children Services, through Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, strongly condemned the recordings. Officials described them as “technology-facilitated gender-based violence.” The Cabinet Secretary directed security, investigative, and prosecutorial agencies to pursue the matter urgently.

Allegations of Covert Filming in Nairobi and Mombasa

According to investigators, Trahov allegedly approached women in public spaces—including shopping malls, markets, and streets—in Nairobi and Mombasa. He engaged them in casual conversation before inviting them to his short-stay apartment. Authorities say he then used covert recording devices, reportedly smart-glasses technology similar to Ray-Ban Meta glasses. This technology was used to secretly film the women during private encounters without their knowledge or consent.

The footage was allegedly uploaded to public platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to attract viewers. These viewers were then redirected to a paid Telegram subscription channel, where longer or more explicit videos were sold.

- Advertisement -

Criminal Charges Under Kenyan Law

The case is being pursued under both the Penal Code and the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act. Authorities are citing violations of Articles 28 and 31 of the Constitution, which guarantee human dignity and the right to privacy. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is among the agencies leading the probe.

CS Cheptumo emphasized that secretly recording and distributing intimate content without consent constitutes a serious criminal offense. She said it represents a grave abuse of women’s rights.

Extradition Request and International Dimension

In a significant international development, the Government of Ghana has formally requested the extradition of the suspect from Russia, where Trahov is believed to be currently located. The request is to ensure he faces related criminal charges. Kenyan authorities are working with international partners to support accountability efforts across jurisdictions.

Warning to the Public and Support for Victims

The government has warned Kenyans against resharing, downloading, or distributing the videos. They have noted that doing so may result in criminal liability and further traumatize the victims. Additionally, officials stressed that even sharing content “for awareness” can perpetuate harm.

CS Cheptumo urged affected women to come forward and seek help. She assured them of confidentiality and support. Survivors can access free counseling and referral services through the national toll-free gender-based violence helpline: 1195.

A Broader Fight Against Digital Gender-Based Violence

The case has reignited national debate around digital safety, consent, and the misuse of emerging technologies, particularly wearable recording devices. The government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening enforcement and protecting women and girls from online and technology-enabled exploitation.

As investigations continue, authorities say further updates will be issued as legal proceedings and international cooperation efforts progress.

Kenya Launches Probe Into Russian National Over Secret Filming

Like this: Like Loading...

Related