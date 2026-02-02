Kenyan Woman in UK Caught on CCTV Attempting Arson

Advertisements

A Kenyan woman Magdaline Wangeci living in the United Kingdom has been sentenced after chilling Ring doorbell CCTV footage captured her attempting to set fire to her neighbour’s home in Ashford, Kent.

Magdaline, a 49-year-old Kenyan former nurse, was filmed in the early hours of the morning approaching the front door of her neighbour, Jennifer Young, dressed in a gown and slippers. The footage shows Wangeci striking matches and throwing three lit matches at the front door while the family slept inside.

Rain and Technology Averted Tragedy

What could have ended in disaster was stopped by two unlikely factors:

Heavy rainfall , which had soaked the doormat and extinguished the flames on contact.

, which had soaked the doormat and extinguished the flames on contact. Ring doorbell CCTV, which recorded the entire act and helped police identify the suspect.

No one was injured and no property damage occurred, but prosecutors described the incident as a terrifying near-miss that could have ended in fatalities.

Long-Running Feud Turns Criminal

Prosecutors at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court said the attack was “a revenge act” arising from a long-standing neighbourhood dispute.

“This was a deliberate attempt to set fire to an occupied home. The consequences could have been catastrophic,” the prosecution told the court.

Wangeci reportedly believed the cover of darkness would shield her actions. Instead, modern surveillance and the weather exposed her, bringing the case swiftly to court.

Mental Health Cited in Court

In her defence, lawyers told the court that Wangeci suffers from bipolar disorder and other mental health challenges, which may have contributed to her actions. She pleaded guilty to attempted arson.

Sentencing

After pleading guilty to attempted arson, Magdaline Wangeci was sentenced in January 2026 at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court to:

Four (4) months in prison , suspended for 18 months

, suspended for 18 months A five-year restraining order prohibiting her from contacting or approaching the neighbour, Jennifer Young

prohibiting her from contacting or approaching the neighbour, Jennifer Young Mandatory compliance with mental-health supervision as part of her suspended sentence

The magistrate emphasized that although no physical damage occurred, the risk to human life was severe, stating that the incident could have resulted in “catastrophic loss” had the weather not intervened.

Why This Case Matters

This shocking incident highlights:

The power of CCTV and smart home security in preventing serious crimes.

The dangers of unresolved neighbour disputes.

The urgent need for mental health support within diaspora communities.

