Mark Kimani: Kenyan Man Kills Wife and Self in Guthrie, Oklahoma

A tragic domestic violence incident involving a Kenyan man has shocked the community in Guthrie, Oklahoma after a man fatally shot his wife Meredith Kimani before taking his own life, authorities have confirmed.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the couple’s residence off Interstate 35 near North Midwest Boulevard.

What Happened

Investigators say the sequence of events began at approximately 6:00 p.m. when Meredith Kimani placed a distress call to 911, requesting police assistance to have her husband removed from the home. During the call, the line suddenly went silent.

Deputies responding to the scene later discovered both Meredith Kimani and her husband, Mark Kimani, deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. Preliminary findings indicate that Mark Kimani shot his wife multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities have confirmed that no other individuals were physically harmed during the incident. The case is being treated as a murder-suicide, and investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Remembering Meredith Kimani

Meredith Kimani was well known for her work in film production and was described by friends and colleagues as creative, hardworking, and deeply family-oriented. She is survived by four children and eight grandchildren, who are now left to grapple with the devastating loss.

Community members in Guthrie and the wider Kenyan diaspora have expressed shock and sorrow, with many calling for greater awareness around domestic violence, mental health, and access to crisis intervention resources.

Ongoing Investigation

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive and how the firearm was obtained. Officials have stated that further details will be released as they become available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, authorities urge seeking help immediately through local law enforcement or crisis hotlines.

