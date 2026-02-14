US to Revoke Passports for Parents Who Owe Child Support

In a major policy shift with far-reaching implications for American families at home and abroad, the United States government has announced it will proactively revoke passports for parents who owe significant child support arrears. The expanded enforcement measures were unveiled in early February 2026 and mark a tougher stance on delinquent child support obligations.

What Changed in February 2026?

Under the updated Passport Denial Program, the U.S. Department of State will no longer wait for parents to apply for a new passport or renewal before taking action.

Instead, using data shared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the State Department can now cancel valid passports already in circulation for parents who owe child support beyond the legal threshold.

Previously, enforcement was largely reactive. Parents could continue traveling internationally unless they triggered a review by applying for consular services. That loophole is now closed.

Who Is Affected?

Federal law allows passport denial or revocation for anyone who owes more than $2,500 in past-due child support. However, the first phase of the new policy targets a narrower, high-priority group.

Initial enforcement focus includes:

About 500 parents nationwide

parents nationwide Each owing more than $100,000 in unpaid child support

in unpaid child support Identified as high-risk for continued non-payment

Officials have confirmed that once the system is fully operational, the program may expand to include thousands more parents with lower arrears.

What Happens If a Passport Is Revoked While Abroad?

Parents who are already outside the United States when their passport is revoked will not be stranded permanently. According to government guidance:

They may be issued a restricted, one-time travel document

The document allows return travel to the United States only

It cannot be used for tourism, business, or onward international travel

Once back in the U.S., normal passport privileges remain suspended until the child support issue is resolved.

Why the Government Is Tightening Enforcement

Child support enforcement agencies argue that international travel privileges should not take priority over financial responsibilities to children. By moving to proactive revocation, officials aim to:

Increase compliance with court-ordered support

Reduce long-term child poverty

Close enforcement gaps for parents living or working abroad

The policy also reflects growing coordination between federal agencies and state child support offices.

How to Prevent or Resolve Passport Revocation

Parents at risk of losing their passport can still take action. Key steps include:

1. Pay Down Arrears

Reducing child support debt below the $2,500 threshold can restore eligibility.

2. Set Up a Payment Agreement

Many state agencies allow structured repayment plans that can halt enforcement actions.

3. Contact Your State Child Support Agency

Only state agencies can certify compliance to the federal government.

4. Request a Review if There Is an Error

Mistaken identity or outdated records can sometimes trigger enforcement incorrectly.

5. Seek Legal Advice

Family law or immigration attorneys can help navigate appeals or compliance options.

What This Means for Parents and the Diaspora

For parents living abroad, working overseas, or frequently traveling for business, the new policy is a serious warning. A valid passport is no longer guaranteed if child support obligations are ignored.

The message from U.S. authorities is clear: child support enforcement now travels beyond state lines and across borders.

