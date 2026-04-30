Updates: Jennifer Kabura Mbugua Still Missing 12 Years Later

More than a decade after her disappearance, the case of Jennifer Kabura Mbugua, a Kenyan woman living in the United States, remains one of the most troubling unsolved cases affecting the Kenyan diaspora community. As of April 2026, Jennifer is still missing, and investigators continue to search for answers in a case that has left her family, friends, and community in anguish.

Her disappearance in Fall River on May 27, 2014, continues to haunt both local residents and Kenyans abroad, highlighting the emotional toll of unresolved missing persons cases.

What Happened to Jennifer Kabura Mbugua?

Jennifer was last seen on the evening of May 27, 2014, outside her apartment on South Main Street in Fall River.

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A neighbor reported seeing her seated in her gray Toyota Camry, reviewing documents.

This sighting remains the last confirmed moment she was seen alive.

Just hours later, events took a disturbing turn.

Abandoned Car Raises Questions

At approximately 3:00 a.m. the following morning, Jennifer’s car was discovered abandoned at a Shell gas station in North Attleborough.

Key findings included:

Her keys and one sandal were located inside a nearby dumpster

Surveillance footage showed the car arriving after midnight

The driver captured on video could not be identified

Investigators believe Jennifer likely disappeared in Fall River, and that someone else may have driven her car to North Attleborough.

Critical Evidence and Unanswered Questions

Despite extensive investigation, several aspects of the case remain unresolved:

Jennifer’s wallet and driver’s license were left behind in her apartment

There were no signs of forced entry or struggle reported publicly

Family members have raised concerns about the landlord’s actions, alleging they were denied access to her apartment shortly after her disappearance and that her belongings were quickly removed

These unanswered questions have fueled speculation while underscoring the need for concrete evidence.

Ongoing Investigation and Modern Forensics

The case is currently under review by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, which has continued to actively investigate the disappearance.

Investigative Efforts (2023–2026):

Re-examination of cell phone data and call records

Review of fingerprints and forensic evidence

Reassessment of witness statements using updated investigative methods

Application of modern policing technology to cold case analysis

Authorities have reiterated that the case remains open and active, with the possibility that new evidence could still emerge.

Family and Diaspora Community Continue the Search

Jennifer’s family and friends have refused to let her story fade.

Regular social media campaigns continue to circulate her image

Community members organize awareness drives and flyer distributions

The Kenyan diaspora in the U.S. remains actively engaged in keeping the case visible

Their persistence reflects a broader truth: missing persons cases never truly end for families left behind.

Appeal for Information

Authorities are urging anyone with information—no matter how minor—to come forward.

Contact Information:

North Attleboro Police Department: 508-695-1212

Fall River Police Department: 508-676-8511

Massachusetts State Police (Lt. Ann Marie Robertson): 508-961-1918

Anonymous Tip Line: Text “BRISTOL” to 274637

Even the smallest detail could prove critical in resolving this case.

A Case That Still Haunts the Community

Twelve years on, the disappearance of Jennifer Kabura Mbugua remains a painful mystery. For the Kenyan diaspora, her case is not just a headline—it is a reminder of vulnerability, resilience, and the enduring hope for justice.

As investigators revisit evidence and the community continues to raise awareness, one message remains clear: Jennifer is not forgotten.

Updates: Jennifer Kabura Mbugua Still Missing 12 Years Later

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