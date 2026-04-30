US Court Ruling Offers Hope for Kenyans Seeking Green Cards

A landmark decision by a Maryland federal court has sparked renewed optimism among Kenyans and other immigrants living in the United States, after ruling that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) cannot indefinitely pause green card applications tied to past travel restrictions.

The ruling, issued by George L. Russell III, directs the agency to resume processing long-delayed applications, providing relief to dozens of immigrants—and potentially thousands more—who have been stuck in legal uncertainty for years.

Court Declares Indefinite Delays Unlawful

In a decisive judgment, the Maryland federal court found that while USCIS has the authority to manage administrative delays, it cannot indefinitely refuse to adjudicate immigration applications.

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Judge Russell ruled that the agency’s reliance on policies stemming from the Countries of Identified Concern policy—linked to travel restrictions introduced during the Trump administration—was unlawful when used to justify indefinite inaction.

This ruling is especially significant for many immigrants who complied with all legal requirements but saw their green card applications frozen without explanation or timeline.

Immediate Relief for 83 Plaintiffs

The court’s decision directly affects 83 plaintiffs whose cases had been stalled under the controversial policy. USCIS has now been ordered to resume processing their applications.

While the ruling is limited to these individuals, legal experts say it sets a powerful precedent that could influence similar cases across the United States.

Reports cited by outlets such as The Kenya Times, Moneycontrol, and Newsweek indicate that many affected individuals are long-term residents who contribute significantly to key sectors including healthcare, technology, and education.

What This Means for Kenyans in the USA

For the Kenyan diaspora in the United States, this ruling represents a major breakthrough.

Thousands of Kenyan immigrants in America—including professionals, students transitioning to permanent residency, and family-based applicants—have faced prolonged delays in green card processing.

Key implications include:

Renewed processing: Applications previously placed on indefinite hold must now move forward

Legal clarity: USCIS cannot use policy-based uncertainty to avoid making decisions

Stronger legal footing: Affected immigrants may now challenge similar delays in court

This development is particularly important for Kenyans working in critical industries who depend on permanent residency for career advancement, travel flexibility, and long-term stability.

No Fixed Deadline, But Progress Expected

Although the court ordered USCIS to resume processing, it did not impose a strict timeline such as a 30-day deadline.

Instead, applications will proceed under standard processing timelines, which may still vary depending on case complexity and backlog levels.

However, immigration advocates emphasize that the ruling ensures forward movement, ending the uncertainty of indefinite suspension.

A Turning Point for Immigration Policy?

The case highlights broader concerns about how immigration policies are implemented and enforced, particularly when administrative discretion leads to prolonged delays.

For many in the diaspora, the ruling signals a shift toward greater accountability within the immigration system.

It also reinforces the principle that legal immigration pathways must remain functional and fair, even amid changing political and policy landscapes.

Diaspora Impact: Why This Matters

For Kenyans abroad, especially in the U.S., green cards represent more than legal status—they are gateways to:

Long-term career growth

Family reunification

Investment opportunities both in the U.S. and back home in Kenya

Greater mobility and security

This ruling therefore carries significant economic and social implications for diaspora communities that contribute billions in remittances annually.

Conclusion

The Maryland federal court’s decision marks a critical moment for immigrants navigating the U.S. immigration system. While immediate relief is limited to 83 plaintiffs, the broader implications could benefit many more—including Kenyans who have waited years in uncertainty.

As USCIS resumes processing, the ruling offers a renewed sense of hope that fairness and due process will prevail for those pursuing the American dream through legal channels.

US Court Ruling Offers Hope for Kenyans Seeking Green Cards

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