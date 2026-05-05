Kenyan Diaspora Woman Reveals UK’s Harsh Work Reality

A Kenyan woman living in the diaspora Lydia Kabute, has come forward with a deeply troubling account of her experience working in the United Kingdom’s social care sector. Her story sheds light on the harsh realities faced by many migrant workers who relocate abroad in search of better opportunities, only to encounter exploitation and difficult living conditions.

A Dream Turned Struggle

Lydia Kabute, a mother of two, moved from Kenya to the United Kingdom in 2023 with hopes of securing a better future for her family. Like many Kenyans in the diaspora, she was drawn by the promise of stable employment under the UK’s care worker sponsorship program.

However, her expectations quickly gave way to a harsh reality.

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Kabute reports working over 100 hours per week as a care worker, supporting elderly and vulnerable individuals across different locations. While she found the work meaningful and impactful, the conditions under which she worked were far from ideal.

Gruelling Work and Financial Strain

According to Kabute, the job required her to travel long distances between clients, often without adequate compensation.

She alleges that:

Some wages were delayed or not paid at all

Travel expenses were not reimbursed

Work schedules were exhausting and unpredictable

These challenges left her under severe financial pressure, despite working excessive hours.

“I Slept in My Car”

In one of the most distressing parts of her story, Kabute revealed that she was forced into temporary homelessness.

With no stable accommodation, she says she slept in her car between shifts, trying to balance survival with work responsibilities.

This experience, she says, had a significant impact on her:

Physical health deteriorated due to exhaustion

Mental health suffered due to stress and isolation

Emotional strain increased as she struggled far from home

A Wider Diaspora Issue

Kabute’s experience is not isolated. Her story reflects a broader pattern affecting many migrant care workers from countries such as Kenya and Nigeria, who are recruited to fill gaps in the UK’s overstretched social care system.

Many of these workers:

Depend on a single employer for both income and immigration status

Face limited options if working conditions become unfavorable

Fear speaking out due to risk of losing their sponsorship

This dependency creates a power imbalance that can expose workers to exploitation.

Calls for Reform and Protection

Her story has sparked renewed conversations around:

Fair labor practices for migrant workers

Stronger oversight of recruitment agencies and employers

Improved housing and welfare support for care workers

Policy reforms to protect sponsored employees

Advocates argue that while migrant workers play a vital role in sustaining healthcare systems abroad, their rights and dignity must be safeguarded.

Conclusion

Lydia Kabute’s story is a powerful reminder of the unseen struggles many diaspora workers endure behind the promise of opportunity abroad. As more voices come forward, there is growing pressure on authorities and employers to address systemic issues and ensure fair treatment for all workers.

For many Kenyans in the diaspora, her experience resonates deeply—highlighting both the resilience required to survive abroad and the urgent need for reforms to protect migrant communities.

Kenyan Diaspora Woman Reveals UK’s Harsh Work Reality

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