Urgent Appeal: Kenyan Family in USA Devastated by House Fire

A Kenyan family living in the United States is appealing for prayers and support after a devastating house fire destroyed their home and left them with nothing.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 5, 2026, a tragic fire swept through the home of Arthur Gituku and his family in Lowell, Massachusetts, reducing their newly acquired permanent residence to ashes. The heartbreaking incident left the family homeless and resulted in the complete loss of their belongings, including household items, clothing, furniture, electronics, personal valuables, and important documents.

According to family friends and community members, Arthur Gituku and his family had recently relocated from Kenya to the United States in search of a better future and a fresh start. After working hard to settle into their new environment and establish a stable life, the family has now been forced to begin again following the devastating tragedy.

The Kenyan diaspora community in Massachusetts and beyond is now rallying behind the family, calling on well-wishers, churches, friends, and supporters to help them rebuild their lives during this difficult period.

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Family Appeals for Prayers and Support

Friends close to the family described the incident as emotionally painful and financially devastating. Community members say the family is currently in urgent need of assistance ranging from temporary housing, clothing, food, and household essentials to financial support that can help them recover from the loss.

As messages of encouragement continue to pour in from members of the Kenyan diaspora, many are urging the community to come together in unity and compassion to support the affected family.

“Let us continue to keep Mr. Arthur and his family in our prayers. May God comfort, strengthen, and provide for them during this painful season,” one community member shared.

How to Support the Family

Those willing to support the family financially can send contributions through the following platforms:

Arthur Gituku

Phone: 978-221-0263

Cash App: $ArthurGituku

Venmo: 978-221-0263

Patricia Chege

Phone: 978-996-0017

Cash App: $PatriciahChege

Contacts for Additional Information

Arthur Gituku — 978-221-0263

Patricia Chege — 978-996-0017

John Njoroge (Cousin, Usher at Neema) — 978-328-3357

Rev. Samuel Mbugua — 978-996-5672

Kenyan Diaspora Community Steps Up

The tragedy has once again highlighted the importance of unity within the Kenyan diaspora community, especially during times of crisis. Across the United States, Kenyan families and organizations often come together to support fellow community members facing emergencies such as medical challenges, bereavement, accidents, and disasters.

As the Gituku family begins the difficult journey of rebuilding their lives, supporters say every prayer, donation, and act of kindness will make a difference.

Friends and well-wishers continue to encourage the public to share the family’s appeal widely in order to reach more people willing to help.

Urgent Appeal: Kenyan Family in USA Devastated by House Fire

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