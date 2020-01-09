KTN journalist Tobias Chanji surprises fiancée with marriage proposal (PHOTOS)

0 0
NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

KTN journalist Tobias Chanji surprises fiancée with marriage proposal

KTN journalist Tobias Chanji surprises fiancée with marriage proposalFrom two suicide attempts to finding love again, Coast-based journalist Tobias Chanji is off the market.

- Advertisement -

Chanji, who works for KTN, on Sunday shared pictures on his Facebook page of his exclusive engagement to his Newcastle-born fiancée Madison in Diani, Kwale County.

FIRST MEETING

The two met at an airport in Dubai while Chanji was going through a breakup.

“I had a very nasty breakup last year that nearly pushed me to commit suicide twice. I remember I saw at an airport in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and her eyes warmed my heart,” He told SDE.

When he proposed to Madison, he had gone to Villa Mandari Diani to record a song Why Pay Love with Hate he wrote during his breakup and healing period.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Living with a fake wife: My wife apologized for cheating; I…

NEWS

Dream of Kenyan Men: Meru wives come with 20 year guarantee

NEWS

Kenyan man elopes with his son’s fiancee, impregnates…

NEWS

5 Kenyan celebrities that have proven that marriage works

Coast-based journalist Tobias Chanji enjoying quality time with his fiancée Madison. PHOTO | COURTESY
Coast-based journalist Tobias Chanji enjoying quality time with his fiancée Madison. PHOTO | COURTESY

PROPOSAL

“I was to shoot the video and she asked if she can tag along. I took advantage of the shoot and proposed it. What a nice feeling.”

The two met at a time they were both healing from their previous relationships.

Madi is a very nice, beautiful lady. She worked as a flight attendant and just like me, was also healing from hurt. Although her story is totally different from mine, she is very understanding and shares the same vision as mine. I, also, really love her tattoos,” he added.

Image result for Tobias Chanji

By Keshi Ndirangu

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke

 

KTN journalist Tobias Chanji surprises fiancée with marriage proposal

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });