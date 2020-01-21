Dangers of putting confidence in ourselves or temporal accomplishments (VIDEO)

By Diaspora Messenger

Dangers of putting confidence in ourselves or temporal accomplishments (VIDEO)

Dr. Joe Onesimus of Chicago Swahili Chapel challenges us about the dangers of putting confidence in ourselves or our temporal accomplishments.

The stuff we treasure and tend to take pride in soon fades away.  The victories of yesterday are soon forgotten as the demand to be better and to perform is placed on us as soon as we have won a trophy.

Paul challenges us to not consider the things of this world to be more valuable than knowing Jesus and the eternal relationship.  Everything else should be “dung” compared to knowing Jesus.

By Pastor Dr. Joe Onesimus

Chicago Swahili Chapel

Dangers of putting confidence in ourselves or temporal accomplishments

