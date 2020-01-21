Africans Have a Fear Of (Information Technology (IT) Careers!

The number of Africans pursuing IT careers here in America is quite wanting, simply because of a misconception people have about IT. Information Technology (IT) careers are not all about coding.IT is very broad. You really don’t need to be a programmer to succeed in IT. There are lots of IT Jobs out there that do not require programming.

DON’T FEAR!…

Personally, I can’t write a single line of code to save my a**, but I have been a very successful consultant, providing implementation solution for ERP tools from the front end, to fortune 500 companies in America.

Some of the amazing benefits of pursuing an IT career is that;

1.IT is the future. To me this is like the industrial revolution- which was the transition to new manufacturing processes in Europe and the United States, in the period from about 1760 to sometime between 1820 and 1840. Everything we handle right now is all about technology. This is an industry where you should be if you have the intellectual ability.

2.If you are in America as an International student, you have a high chance of getting work visas including green card. I am a beneficiary of that myself. I got my green card through employment. An achievement I am very proud of.

3.The pay is amazingly well. This is an industry where six figure salary is not a big deal. Honestly!!…..Like there is really good money guys. The kind of pay that will keep you extremely comfortable without the need to work overtime to make ends meet. I was able to make a six figure salary within 2 years of graduating from college.

Kindly watch my recent short interview on VOA’s Africa 54 here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTiDwHFcPuk

A LITTLE BIT ABOUT ME!

I am a former international student in USA.I relocated to United States in 2009 to study master’s program, before finally graduating and becoming an IT consultant working with fortune 500 companies here in America.

I am an awesome Dad to 2 lovely kids- Luc and Chloe and I am a caring fiancé to the most amazing woman in my life Pauline.

I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida,USA.

Through my company, I offer consulting services on University matters in USA, IT Careers & small business growth.

I’ve been blessed to have learned and achieved a lot in my career as an IT,Education & Business consultant.

My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself.

Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.

On my facebook page, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up!

To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

