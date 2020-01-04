Death Announcement For Murathi Jesse Mwangi Of Phoenix Arizona

0 210
NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement For Murathi Jesse Mwangi Of Phoenix Arizona
Death Announcement For Murathi Jesse Mwangi Of Phoenix ArizonaWe regret to announce the death Murathi Jesse Mwangi in Arizona, USA. He passed away from a sudden heart attack at the tender age of 34 years. Jesse was born in Nairobi, Kenya.

- Advertisement -

He came to America in January 1993 with his immediate family where he completed his schooling in the states of Georgia, Alabama and California. He studied Nursing and Kinesiology at Victor Valley College and Cal State LA, then later moved to Arizona in 2019.
He was a resident of Phoenix, Arizona at the time of his untimely death, where he passionately worked as a dependable caregiver.
Murathi Jesse Mwangi is the son of Rev. Dr. James Mwangi Munyi and Pastor Joyce Mwangi of Apple Valley, California and Riamukurwe Village, Nyeri, Kenya.
More Related Stories
NEWS

Death Announcement For Regina Gathoni Mburu,Mother To Manje…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Robert Kamau Maina Of Huntsville…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Margaret Wairimu Waichungo Of UK

NEWS

Funeral & Burial Services For Stephen Munyiri of…

He is the brother of Wegah Mwangi of Los Angeles, CA, Rehema Mwangi and Wakaba Mwangi of Apple Valley, California. He is an uncle to Geoffry, Andrea, Imani, Mahala, and Noah with several uncles, aunties and cousins all over the world.
Funeral arrangements are in place and his final resting place will be in Kenya.
A memorial service is planned for January 18th, 2020, 11am at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley, CA, with a reception at the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce thereafter.

Death Announcement For Murathi Jesse Mwangi Of Phoenix Arizona 

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: