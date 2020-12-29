Kenyan Woman Miriam Wanjiru Njagi Collapse and dies at Store in AZ

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden promotion to glory, one of our own, Miriam Wanjiru Njagi that happened yesterday. She was wife of Edward Nowegian Njagi, mother of *Christine Wawira, Isabel Nyambura, David Kariuki & Private Joseph Maina(Japan).

She was an awesome grandmother to four, sister to *Grace,Duncan, Bethuel , Johnson, Dathan, Helen of London, Mugo,Tabitha, Julia of Chandler Az & Zephania.

She was the daughter of the late Nimrod Maina Macharia and Isabel Nyambura Maina. The children, *Christine, Isabel, David & Julia* will accompany the body to *Kenya* to offer their last respects as she is laid to her final resting place.

Estimated budget catering for all needs as she was in ICU is $25,000. The Community @ large is urged to please support this family at this trying, difficult time.

All contributions sent to George Theuri CashApp – $mundu (4803817870 So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap.

