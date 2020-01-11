Death Announcement For Pastor Matthew Ochieng’ of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with great sadness to announce the sudden death of Pastor Matthew Ochieng’ of Baltimore, Maryland on the morning of January 4th, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Fundraiser:

In order to send Pastor Ochieng’ to his final resting place in Kenya, a fundraiser has been set for January 17th (Venue TBA). This is in order to cover Funeral Home cost, and travel expenses for the body and his Brother in law who will be escorting.

All contributions are appreciated and can be submitted to

Nick Odero(Bro in-law)

Cashapp # 240-330-0525 / $NickButler

Meanwhile, Friends continue to visit Family daily at 6pm

Venue: 10379 Green Holly Terrace Silver Spring MD 20902

Contacts:

Nick Odero: 2022368288

Modesta Vesonder: 3018751670

Tiberius Kajwang: 443-629-3751

Ken Agwa (Ken Pics): 3019965775

Irene Lusenaka-Merere: 3012817544

Helen Nuwagaba: 240-551-7214

We will continue to update you of any other plans as they unfold.

Death Announcement For Pastor Matthew Ochieng’ of Baltimore, Maryland