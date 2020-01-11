Death Announcement For Pastor Matthew Ochieng’ of Baltimore, Maryland

By Diaspora Messenger

Death Announcement For Pastor Matthew Ochieng’ of Baltimore, Maryland

Death Announcement For Pastor Matthew Ochieng' of Baltimore, MarylandIt is with great sadness to announce the sudden death of Pastor Matthew Ochieng’ of Baltimore, Maryland on the morning of January 4th, 2020.

Fundraiser:
In order to send Pastor Ochieng’ to his final resting place in Kenya, a fundraiser has been set for January 17th (Venue TBA). This is in order to cover Funeral Home cost,  and travel expenses for the body and his Brother in law who will be escorting.

All contributions are appreciated and can be submitted to
Nick Odero(Bro in-law)
Cashapp # 240-330-0525 / $NickButler

Meanwhile,  Friends continue to visit Family daily at 6pm
Venue: 10379  Green Holly Terrace Silver Spring MD 20902

Contacts:
Nick Odero: 2022368288
Modesta Vesonder: 3018751670
Tiberius Kajwang: 443-629-3751
Ken Agwa (Ken Pics): 3019965775
Irene Lusenaka-Merere: 3012817544
Helen Nuwagaba: 240-551-7214

We will continue to update you of any other plans as they unfold.

 

Death Announcement For Pastor Matthew Ochieng’ of Baltimore, Maryland

