Death Announcement For Regina Njeri Kimani Of Acworth GA

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Death Announcement For Regina Njeri Kimani Of Acworth GA

Death Announcement For Regina Njeri Kimani Of Acworth GAIt’s with humble acceptance of God’s will we announce the promotion to glory of Regina Njeri Kimani (Teresia) on 09/23/2020 after a short illness. She was the mother to Lucy Njahira (Boston MA),  Shiku Kym (Acworth GA), and Bedan Michobo (Kenya). Mother in law to Kym wa Shiku (Acworth), and grandma to Roy, Traycie, Andy, Kyle (all of Ma), Clyde (Ga), Terry, Dennis, Tiffany, Chris (all of Ke)

Prayers will be held daily at 4774 Baker plantation Dr. Acworth GA 30101 and virtually through zoom daily from 7pm EST.

- Advertisement -

For financial assistance towards the funeral arrangement and repatriation of the body to Kenya we will hold a fundraiser on Sunday Oct 4 th at Wellsprings Anglican Church address 2030 Ferry Road # 380 Atlanta GA 30339. The committee encourages us to continue giving through

Cash app no.

Eddah Karani (404) 409 6497

More Related Stories
NEWS

A Sad Day for Dr Joseph Onesimus of Chicago Swahili Chapel

OBITUARIES

Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Kelvin K Mwangi Of…

OBITUARIES

Kenyan man Alex Ndeto found dead in his room in Seattle, WA

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement For Kenneth Keiza Of Atlanta Georgia

Kym (832) 289-6623

Simon Gitau +1(919)889 1823

Zelle-(832) 289-6623 (Joseph Mwaura)

There will be a memorial on Sat.,  Oct 10th 2020 starting with viewing at 12am followed by a Church service from 2pm at Wellsprings  Anglican Church address 2030 Ferry Road # 380 Atlanta GA 30339. The burial date will be communicated .

To join Zoom Meeting, use

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7890049272

Meeting ID: 789 004 9272

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Death Announcement For Regina Njeri Kimani Of Acworth GA

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: