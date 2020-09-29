Death Announcement For Regina Njeri Kimani Of Acworth GA

It’s with humble acceptance of God’s will we announce the promotion to glory of Regina Njeri Kimani (Teresia) on 09/23/2020 after a short illness. She was the mother to Lucy Njahira (Boston MA), Shiku Kym (Acworth GA), and Bedan Michobo (Kenya). Mother in law to Kym wa Shiku (Acworth), and grandma to Roy, Traycie, Andy, Kyle (all of Ma), Clyde (Ga), Terry, Dennis, Tiffany, Chris (all of Ke)

Prayers will be held daily at 4774 Baker plantation Dr. Acworth GA 30101 and virtually through zoom daily from 7pm EST.

For financial assistance towards the funeral arrangement and repatriation of the body to Kenya we will hold a fundraiser on Sunday Oct 4 th at Wellsprings Anglican Church address 2030 Ferry Road # 380 Atlanta GA 30339. The committee encourages us to continue giving through

Cash app no.

Eddah Karani (404) 409 6497

Kym (832) 289-6623

Simon Gitau +1(919)889 1823

Zelle-(832) 289-6623 (Joseph Mwaura)

There will be a memorial on Sat., Oct 10th 2020 starting with viewing at 12am followed by a Church service from 2pm at Wellsprings Anglican Church address 2030 Ferry Road # 380 Atlanta GA 30339. The burial date will be communicated .

To join Zoom Meeting, use

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7890049272

Meeting ID: 789 004 9272

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

