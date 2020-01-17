Flexing Muscles: Uhuru and Ruto hold parallel meetings at the Coast

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, were both at the Coast and held parallel meetings with different agendas on Friday, January 17.

The Standard reported that Ruto made his first public appearance after Tuesday’s, January 14, Cabinet reshuffle, when Kenyatta fired his ally Mwangi Kiunjuri, as the president held a press conference on the state of security in the country.

Kenyatta has camped in the Coast for over a week, holding meetings with various leaders in areas concerning governance.

President Uhuru Kenyatta makes an address to the nation from State House, Mombasa on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, when he reshuffled his Cabinet.

Some of the leaders that Uhuru has met in the region include governors, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

On Friday, January 17, Kenyatta delivered a speech on insecurity, reiterating his fight against Al-Shabab terrorists.

Upon his arrival from Sudan, Ruto travelled to Taita Taveta where he met the area leaders aligned to Jubilee, as he stepped up the bid to wrestle Coast from ODM leader Raila Odinga, and at the same time consolidate support ahead of his party’s March 2020 elections.

This is the second time Ruto met the leaders after he flew to Taita Taveta on Friday, January 10, with the same agenda. Taveta MP Naomi Shaban was among the attendees at the meeting.

During the event on Friday, January 17, Ruto called upon politicians and leaders to preach peace and unity.

“Leaders have the duty of preaching unity in our country, working together to empower the people, and, crucially, aligning their thought process in the championing of the needs of Kenyans.

“We have laid down a strong foundation besides initiating programmes and policies that would transform our country; these will eradicate poverty in Kenya and create thousands of employment opportunities for our youths,” he added.

DP William Ruto speaks at a consultative meeting in Lumo, Taita Taveta County on Friday, January 17

By JOHN MBATI

Source-kenyans.co.ke