Former President Daniel Arap Moi put back on life support machines

Doctors at the Nairobi Hospital were last week forced to put former President Daniel Moi back on life support machines.

Sources say that no sooner had the machines been put off than Moi’s condition worsened.

He is now on complete life support system at the hospital’s intensive care unit. The machines help him breathe and clean up his kidneys.

Moi is 95 and some of the health conditions are age-related.

His health situation has not been stable since he was rushed to the facility in October last year.

At the time, his spokesman Lee Njiru had said the visit was for a normal check-up but since then he has been re-admitted four times.

Moi’s medical team led by his personal doctor David Silverstein are said to be managing recurring complications that have kept him at the hospital for almost three months.

During Moi’s initial admission to the hospital, he was treated for pleural effusion, a medical condition where excess fluids accumulate around the lung areas.

Moi’s health condition is compounded by a knee pain he has been nursing following an accident involving his car in 2006 in Limuru