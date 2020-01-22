VIDEO:Kenyan Students in St louis Missouri planning mission trip to Kenya

Diaspora Messenger
VIDEO:Kenyan Students in St louis Missouri planning mission trip to Kenya 
VIDEO:Kenyan Students in St louis Missouri planning mission trip to Kenya I am happy to share the exciting updates about a team of high school students from St louis who are planning for a mission trip to Kenya this Summer.

Their goal is to leave an impact on each place they volunteer.  Such opportunities helps our youth develop leadership skills, build their profiles for scholarship eligibility and establish connection with our home country and our culture. Last mission trip was very successful and one of the student received over $4m worth of college scholarship. She is now a student at Stanford University. The rest also received numerous scholarships and awards. This also helps them connect as Kenyans, boost their self esteem and help them understand better where we come from and our parenting style. They are also more likely to transfer that knowledge and culture to their children.
We can prevent depression and suicide among our youth by giving such exposure and experiences.
 To ensure success in this mission trip, they need to fundraise $15,000 to be used towards the service project.
I hope you will consider to be part of this live changing opportunity. Support through cashapp $vitendo4Africa or 3145830075 or gofund me account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kenyan-mission-trip-2020

 

