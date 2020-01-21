Sad story: Kenyan Startup co-founder pushed out by Foreign investors

African Tech Startup Industry Unfairly Tilted Towards Foreigners.The vibrant Kenyan tech start-up ecosystem has lots of Kenyan founders, yet it’s always been dominated by foreign-funded partners and firms, which makes it hard for local partners and founders to fight for their rights. Case in point, in 2017 Mr. Kennedy Nganga, a geospatial engineer, launched Safi Analytics, a smart metering start-up for the agro sector, alongside two foreign nationals, including one Ms. Lauren Dunford.

During the first year, while Ken worked on developing the prototype, Lauren went back to Stanford University to finish her MBA. In 2018, the firm raised 200 million in capital and that’s when Lauren Dunford, and the second partner, tried to push Ken out of the company.

They have since upped the pressure on him to resign and relinquish his stake and claim in the company. This is despite him being the brains behind the product development.

Sema Ukweli invited Lauren Dunford to respond to the allegations and this was her reply: “I prefer not to comment at this stage.”

See twitter conversation on the same here:

Kenyan Tech Start-up Ecosystem: Tilted Towards Foreigners?In 2017 Kennedy Nganga, launched Safi Analytics, a smart metering start-up, alongside two foreign nationals.2018,the firm raised 200 million in capital and that's when @laurenedunford tried to push Ken out of the company. pic.twitter.com/EzCtX9qvNL — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 20, 2020

Kennedy is now a co-founder in a new startup with other Kenyan partners. Their company is called Pima Smart (www.pimasmart.com). They are currently looking for angel investors or grant funding so as to raise seed capital to boost the startup. Anyone who would like to learn more or want to help can reach Kennedy on phone number or whatsapp +254726418720. They are hopeful that they can get Kenyan investors to back them up as they build a truly Kenyan company.

Video by 2nacheki

