Sad story: Kenyan Startup co-founder pushed out by Foreign investors

0 601
NEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

Sad story: Kenyan Startup co-founder pushed out by Foreign investors

Sad story: Kenyan Startup co-founder pushed out by Foreign investorsAfrican Tech Startup Industry Unfairly Tilted Towards Foreigners.The vibrant Kenyan tech start-up ecosystem has lots of Kenyan founders, yet it’s always been dominated by foreign-funded partners and firms, which makes it hard for local partners and founders to fight for their rights. Case in point, in 2017 Mr. Kennedy Nganga, a geospatial engineer, launched Safi Analytics, a smart metering start-up for the agro sector, alongside two foreign nationals, including one Ms. Lauren Dunford.

- Advertisement -

During the first year, while Ken worked on developing the prototype, Lauren went back to Stanford University to finish her MBA. In 2018, the firm raised 200 million in capital and that’s when Lauren Dunford, and the second partner, tried to push Ken out of the company.

They have since upped the pressure on him to resign and relinquish his stake and claim in the company. This is despite him being the brains behind the product development.

Sema Ukweli invited Lauren Dunford to respond to the allegations and this was her reply: “I prefer not to comment at this stage.”

See twitter conversation on the same here:

More Related Stories
NEWS

2 Kenyan Girls footballers Land Lucrative Deals in Spain

NEWS

Kenyan diaspora woman Lillian Ngenya excites mourners at…

NEWS

Kenyan man in the US pleads guilty of supporting ISIS

NEWS

Kenyan Passport Is 8th Most Powerful In Africa and 72nd…

Kennedy is now a co-founder in a new startup with other Kenyan partners. Their company is called Pima Smart (www.pimasmart.com). They are currently looking for angel investors or grant funding so as to raise seed capital to boost the startup. Anyone who would like to learn more or want to help can reach Kennedy on phone number or whatsapp +254726418720. They are hopeful that they can get Kenyan investors to back them up as they build a truly Kenyan company.

Video by 2nacheki

 

Sad story: Kenyan Startup co-founder pushed out by Foreign investors

ALSO READ  Did you see Moses? He was in Nairobi!
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });