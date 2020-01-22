Death Announcement For Lilian Wambui Gacoka Of Reading,Berkshire UK
It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Lilian Wambui Gacoka of Reading , Berkshire UK , which occurred on Thursday 16th /01/20 at West Middlesex University hospital London.
The late Lilian is a daughter to Mr. Gacoka and Mrs Josephine Wangechi Gacoka of Muranga county, Murarandia sub county, Githambo village, Kenya.
Family and friends will be meeting daily from Saturday 18th January from 6-9pm for prayers and support at 14 Cherwell Crescent, Reading RG1 7NB.
Financial assistance towards funeral expenses can be sent via Mr. Henry Mwatha, SC 20-71-06, AC 03805417 Barclays Bank.
For more details please contact: Peter Mwangi – 07773551473, Rev. Margaret Tanui – 07414990095, Ken Mwaura – 07939381116, Peter Mwatha – 07796115753 and Margaret Kamau- 07440097893.
2 Timothy 4:7 “ I have fought a good fight , I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Amen.
