Death Announcement For Anastacia Wangari Muriuki of Roswell Georgia
It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of *Anastacia Wangari Muriuki* of Roswell District Georgia. She was Mother to Bruce Muriuki, Daughter to Elizabeth & Joseph Mbugua (WaTony), Sister to Jane Mbugua *(Wamsosi)* , Fransisca Mbugua (Boston), Antony Mbugua(Tosh), and Monica Mbugua.
Prayers will be held as from today, 2/4/2020 at their residence.
Address
337 Hidden Creek Lane, Canton, GA 30114
Cashapp #
More Related Stories
Tony 6789273797
Contacts:
Mama Esther: 4043968775
Wamsosi: 4048381229
Elder Lizzie Ngige: 4044682951
Elder Munene: 6788766889
Tony : 6789273797
Hellen Mwangi: 4045738213
More details will follow.
Death Announcement For Anastacia Wangari Muriuki of Roswell Georgia