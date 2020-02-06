Death Announcement For Anastacia Wangari Muriuki of Roswell Georgia

Death Announcement For Anastacia Wangari Muriuki of Roswell Georgia
Death Announcement For Anastacia Wangari Muriuki of Roswell GeorgiaIt is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of *Anastacia Wangari Muriuki* of Roswell District Georgia.  She was Mother to Bruce Muriuki, Daughter to Elizabeth & Joseph Mbugua (WaTony), Sister to Jane Mbugua *(Wamsosi)* , Fransisca  Mbugua (Boston), Antony Mbugua(Tosh), and Monica Mbugua.

Prayers will be held as from today, 2/4/2020 at their residence.
337 Hidden Creek Lane, Canton, GA 30114
Tony 6789273797
Contacts:
Mama Esther: 4043968775
Wamsosi: 4048381229
Elder Lizzie Ngige: 4044682951
Elder Munene:  6788766889
Tony : 6789273797
Hellen Mwangi: 4045738213
More details will follow.
Death Announcement For Anastacia Wangari Muriuki of Roswell Georgia
ALSO READ  A KENYAN LADY PASSES AWAY IN CHELTENHAM SPA UK
