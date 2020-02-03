Death Announcement For Peter Ngethe Njoroge Of Powder Springs GA

0 323
By Diaspora Messenger

Death Announcement For Peter Ngethe Njoroge Of Powder Springs GAIt’s with Sadness we announce the passing of one of our own Peter Ngethe Njoroge (Baba Njoki) of Powder springs) formally of Kahiti Ngecha who passed on Saturday 1st Feb 2020.  Son to John Njoroge Ngethe and Gladys Njoki.

He was husband to Serah Ngethe (Mama Njoki )
Father to Gladys Njoki Mwangi, John Njoroge Ngethe, and Makena Ngethe. Father in law to Michael Mwangi. Grandfather to Makylara Mwangi and Maya Njeri Mwangi
He was also brother to Alice Mbogo, Simon Nyanjui, the late Beatrice Wanjiku and the late Mburu Njoroge.
Prayers will be held at Christ Harvesters, 877 Franklin Gateway rd. Marietta Georgia. on TUESDAY
02/04/2020 at 7:00pm
*And*
 FRIDAY 02/07/2020
Christ Harvesters at 7pm
*MEMORIAL/FUNDRAISER* 02/09/2020 at Christ Harvesters @ 4pm
Let us pray as we support this family financially.
May He Rest in Peace.
*Contacts*
1. Joseph Kamau  770-310-4905 chairman
2. Pastor Tabitha   404-917-7405
Secretary
3. Robert Kilonzo. 404-940-9316
Treasurer
4. Christine Muchene 678-887-8256
Coordinator
*CASHAPP*
Serah Ngethe 404-399-1010

 



