Death Announcement For Peter Ngethe Njoroge Of Powder Springs GA

It’s with Sadness we announce the passing of one of our own Peter Ngethe Njoroge (Baba Njoki) of Powder springs) formally of Kahiti Ngecha who passed on Saturday 1st Feb 2020. Son to John Njoroge Ngethe and Gladys Njoki.

He was husband to Serah Ngethe (Mama Njoki )

Father to Gladys Njoki Mwangi, John Njoroge Ngethe, and Makena Ngethe. Father in law to Michael Mwangi. Grandfather to Makylara Mwangi and Maya Njeri Mwangi

He was also brother to Alice Mbogo, Simon Nyanjui, the late Beatrice Wanjiku and the late Mburu Njoroge.

Prayers will be held at Christ Harvesters, 877 Franklin Gateway rd. Marietta Georgia. on TUESDAY

02/04/2020 at 7:00pm

*And*

FRIDAY 02/07/2020

Christ Harvesters at 7pm

Let us pray as we support this family financially.

May He Rest in Peace.

*Contacts*

1. Joseph Kamau 770-310-4905 chairman

2. Pastor Tabitha 404-917-7405

Secretary

3. Robert Kilonzo. 404-940-9316

Treasurer

4. Christine Muchene 678-887-8256

Coordinator

*CASHAPP*

Serah Ngethe 404-399-1010

