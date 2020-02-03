Death Announcement For Peter Ngethe Njoroge Of Powder Springs GA
It’s with Sadness we announce the passing of one of our own Peter Ngethe Njoroge (Baba Njoki) of Powder springs) formally of Kahiti Ngecha who passed on Saturday 1st Feb 2020. Son to John Njoroge Ngethe and Gladys Njoki.
- Advertisement -
He was husband to Serah Ngethe (Mama Njoki )
Father to Gladys Njoki Mwangi, John Njoroge Ngethe, and Makena Ngethe. Father in law to Michael Mwangi. Grandfather to Makylara Mwangi and Maya Njeri Mwangi
He was also brother to Alice Mbogo, Simon Nyanjui, the late Beatrice Wanjiku and the late Mburu Njoroge.
Prayers will be held at Christ Harvesters, 877 Franklin Gateway rd. Marietta Georgia. on TUESDAY