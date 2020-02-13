VIDEO: CHURCHILL SHOW SPECIAL EDITION – FULL SHOW

Featuring;- New Year Count Down, Fireworks Galore, Sammy Kioko, Sargent Nyakundi, Nasra, Bank Slave, Captain Otoyo & Eunice Njeri

For the first time ever, for 2hrs 45mins catch the Fireworks, Music and Fun that marked the entry to 2019 at the Garden City. This show features full uncut performances of over 7 comedians including Teacher Wanjiku,DJ Shitti,Proffesor Hamo,Jemutai,Captain Otos,Jasper Murume,Johnnie Boy and MC Jessy. Throw in music acts Ethic, Jabidii,Timeless Noel and King Kaka and you can be sure this is an experience like no other.

1 Comment
