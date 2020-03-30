Kenya Police officer arrested for drinking with friends during curfew

A police officer was on Saturday arrested at Sega market in Ugenya, Siaya County, for failing to obey the national curfew directive.

DCI Corporal Martin Wanyonyi who was on duty enforcing curfew found Hussein Abdulahi at a local pub with a group of civilians drinking beer at around 8:30 pm when the pub should have been closed.The officer, who is drawn from the Sega Police post is reported to have been drunk and turned when confronted by his colleagues.Drama ensued when he was questioned why the bar was still open at the curfew hours.

An irritated Abdulahi and drew a pistol and threatened to shoot his colleagues as he shouted at them.It is not clear why the police officer disobeyed a government directive that he is expected to have enforced.The DCI officer called Ukwala OCS who rushed to the scene with three other officers.

Mr Abdulahi, however, started shouting and even became more violent on the arrival of the OCS.He created a big scene at the bar as he kept shouting and threatening to shoot his colleagues.

The other officers however acted quickly and disarmed him although he injured OCS Timothy Kwemoi who sustained injuries on his head and left hand.He was detained and his pistol kept in the armoury.Siaya County police commander Francis Kooli confirmed the incident and told the press the officer was in custody and would be arraigned.President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, March 27, 2020, gave an order of a daily curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in the morning to limit movements to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

By Olivia Odhiambo

Source-standardmedia.co.ke