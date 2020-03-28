German Tycoon kicked out of multi-million house by Kenyan ex-wife

A German Tycoon has found himself in the cold after his Kenyan ex-wife threw him out of their multi-million posh house in Nyali, Mombasa County as the duo are embroiled in a court battle over millions in the investor’s accounts.

- Advertisement -

A report by the Standard on Saturday, March 28, detailed that Frank Michael Kraft, was barred from accessing money in his accounts after his ex-wife Mary Wanginda Kraft sued him for child support.

Senior Resident Magistrate LK Sindani of Tononoka Children’s Court made the ruling on November 3, 2019, further restraining the German from leaving the country or visiting his Nyali home where his eight-year-old daughter lives.

German Tycoon, Frank Michael Kraft who was thrown out of his lavish Nyali home in November 2019

Court papers state that Wanginda demanded a Ksh 282, 000 monthly stipend for the daughter’s basic needs, rent and security. However, the German argued that she wanted him to deposit three-quarters of his bank balance, Ksh 7 million to his daughter’s account. This would act as an assurance for their child’s future well being.

“Her motivation in lodging instant claims is purely for self-gratification as she seeks orders in respect of bank accounts rather than my account (the end of my story).

“I was only informed by my bank’s branch manager of the orders stopping me from withdrawing money from my personal and business account when I visited my bank on February 14, 2020,” the embattled German lamented.

He further added that he supported his child since she was born on his own accord and that the ex-wife never contributed a shilling in raising her.

However, Wanginda accused the German of infidelity, arguing that he left the home and paid bride price for a mistress.

“He has since moved out of our home to Mtwapa and reneged on the monthly security payment and I strongly believe that he might cease paying rent altogether. He is not very supportive of the care of the child and only sends money for rent as well as little support when pressed hard,” the Kenyan lady debated.

According to the tycoon, the courts were siding with the wife and there was no evidence to prove he never sent money, nor has he ever been summoned before a children’s court over child support.

The two tied the knot in a civil marriage on November 27, 2010, and later established their matrimonial home in Nyali. He vacated the house in 2011 after their marriage started collapsing.

“I have always maintained a cordial relationship with her. I remit funds for my child’s education and I undertake my parental responsibilities,” Kraft argued.

The two tried to settle their differences amicably twice but failed.

File photo of lavish houses in Nyali, Mombasa

By JOHN MBATI