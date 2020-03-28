Protect the old from COVID-19 Kenya Government urged
Set aside Isolation homes for the old and protect them from COVID-19: With the rise of CoronaVirus cases in the country, the government of Kenya
should set aside isolation homes for people aged 70 and above in all the 47
counties to ensure 100 percent protection of our aged population.
Older people have a wealth of skills and experiences; they have lived through
situations others cannot even imagine. We need them in the society, they are
wealth we can’t afford to lose.
If you love your parents and grandparents, just stay away while you've got the
CoronaVirus symptoms. Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical
conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease at higher risk for more serious
COVID-19.
As people age, their immune systems change, making it harder for their body to
fight off diseases and infection, and because many older adults are also more
likely to have underlying health conditions that make it harder to cope with and
recover from.
With people travelling from cities to rural areas of Kenya, often by public
transport, community infections could happen any time.
I would love to appreciate President Uhuru Kenyatta for the bold steps he has
taken to help protect hardworking Kenyans who now can't go about their normal
duties due to the CoronaVirus pandemic.
I urge fellow Kenyans to adhere to social distancing protocols and other directives
meant to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in the country.
By Daniel Maithya
Daniel Maithya is a Kenyan based Social Media Consultant, Influencer and 2019
Most Influential Young Kenyans according to Avance Media.