Protect the old from COVID-19 Kenya Government urged

Set aside Isolation homes for the old and protect them from COVID-19: With the rise of CoronaVirus cases in the country, the government of Kenya

should set aside isolation homes for people aged 70 and above in all the 47

counties to ensure 100 percent protection of our aged population.

Older people have a wealth of skills and experiences; they have lived through

situations others cannot even imagine. We need them in the society, they are

wealth we can’t afford to lose.

If you love your parents and grandparents, just stay away while you've got the

CoronaVirus symptoms. Older adults and people who have severe chronic medical

conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease at higher risk for more serious

COVID-19.

As people age, their immune systems change, making it harder for their body to

fight off diseases and infection, and because many older adults are also more

likely to have underlying health conditions that make it harder to cope with and

recover from.

With people travelling from cities to rural areas of Kenya, often by public

transport, community infections could happen any time.

I would love to appreciate President Uhuru Kenyatta for the bold steps he has

taken to help protect hardworking Kenyans who now can't go about their normal

duties due to the CoronaVirus pandemic.

I urge fellow Kenyans to adhere to social distancing protocols and other directives

meant to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in the country.

By Daniel Maithya

Daniel Maithya is a Kenyan based Social Media Consultant, Influencer and 2019

Most Influential Young Kenyans according to Avance Media.