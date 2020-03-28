Kenyan man Laban Kimungu Njoroge succumbs to COVID-19

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Laban Kimungu Njoroge of Molo. He had been undergoing treatment for an underlying condition when he succumbed to the COVID-19 on March 25th 2020.

He was husband to Elder Esther Waithera Kimungu of Molo.

He was a father to Benjamin Njoroge Kimungu, Bethuel Muiruri , Ann Mumbi Kimungu, Isaac Kamau Kimungu all of Molo, Elizabeth Nyambura Kimungu (Emmanuel House of prayer) of Westford MA and Samuel Gatei Kimungu of Lowell MA in the USA.

He was a brother to Bethuel Muiruri Njoroge of Elburgon, Zacharia Kigera Njoroge of Molo, the late John Kagunda Njoroge, James Ihugo Njoroge of Molo, Miriam Njeri Kamau of Eldoret, Ephraim Kihahu Njoroge (Emmanuel House of prayer), Alfred Githu Njoroge (P.C.E.A Neema), Sammy Thiong’o Njoroge (PCEA Imani), Anne Muthoni Njoroge all of USA.

He was an Uncle and a grandfather to many.

We will continue with E-Virtual memorial services every night from 8pm EST.

On Tuesday 03/31/2020 we will have a celebration of life, service from 7 pm with cremation to follow on Wednesday 04/01/2020.

Please call (978) 419-9737 to join in.

We are kindly asking for financial assistance from friends and well-wishers. We still have immediate family members that remain hospitalized and quarantined due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Please send your donation to:

CashApp: $Peninnah (978) 349-8837.

DCU member # 5324613 acct#2.

Checks are payable to Peninnah Muiruri (11 Dean Dr. Lowell. MA.01854).

Dad, we know heaven is a beautiful place because they’ve got you.

Isaiah 57:1-2 “Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death”

