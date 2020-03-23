VIDEO: Kenyans in Italy,UK and US share experience during lockdown

Kenyans living in Italy, US and UK share their coronavirus lockdown experiences .Emily Jelagat shares her experience of living the locked down Milan in Italy following tough regulations as coronavirus deaths skyrocket in the Mediterranean country.

“It is hard”: Kenyan in Italy shares his experience during lockdown

Life under lockdown in Italy : Kenyan player’s story

Lameck dunde who has been living in italy for the past four years playing professionally and studying has left his house only 3 times in the past month.this is after a countrywide lockdown imposed by the italian government following the coronavirus outbreak. Dunde lives in cassina de peki, 15km north east of milan one of the hardest hit cities in europe’s fourth biggest economy. Bernard ndong with his exclusive story on life under a countrywide shutdown

What lessons can Kenya learn from the UK in dealing with Corona Virus?

“In the UK, we have the National Health Service, which means health service is free at the point of use…” – Tabitha Kavoi – Public Health Specialist, UK

Perspectives of a Kenyan living in the Covid-19 epicenter

Videos by NTV Kenya and K24 TV

“Hii ugonjwa pia mzuri… Maskini na tajiri Coronavirus imesema unatibiwa hapa,” Dr. Alfred Mutua

