Kenya Diaspora Policy-To empower Kenyans abroad effectively
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: This Diaspora Policy is a response to the urgent need for mainstreaming the Kenyan Diaspora into national development process in line with the aspirations and goals of the Kenya Vision 2030 development blue print. The Kenya Vision 2030 recognizes Diaspora contribution as a critical component to the growth of our economy and in
the achievement of our overarching vision of a globally competitive and prosperous Kenya by the year 2030.
The Kenyan Diaspora consists of people of Kenya origin and non-resident Kenyans
residing outside the country. It is well documented that Diaspora account for
significant share of the Kenyan GDP. Similarly, the contribution of the Diaspora in
terms of skills, expertise and transfer of knowledge to Kenya is invaluable though
this potential is not yet fully developed or harnessed.
Despite the huge potential of the Kenyan Diaspora, there are challenges hindering
its contribution to national development. Some of the challenges include; the high
cost of remitting money, inadequate capacity to offer consular services, inadequate
mechanisms of protecting Kenyans in the Diaspora, weak structures to inform
Kenyans in the Diaspora of investment opportunities, untapped skills and expertise
and lack of an integrated database on Kenyans abroad.
The broad objective of this policy is to empower Kenyans abroad to effectively make
greater contribution to the development of the country. To actualize this objective,
the following strategies have been identified: enhancing capacity to offer consular
services, reducing the high cost of money remittance, developing an incentive
framework for promoting Diaspora participation in national development, tapping
into Diaspora skills, knowledge and expertise, and encouraging participation of
Kenyans citizens abroad in the democratic processes in the country among others.
The successful implementation of this policy will require the involvement and active
participation of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Kenyans
Diaspora Associations, Development Partners, Private Sector, Civil Society, NonGovernmental Organizations, Community Based Organizations and Faith Based
Organizations (FBOs).
A National Diaspora Council of Kenya will be established to
promote consistency and better coordination as well as strengthen support for the
role of this Ministry Monitoring and evaluation of this Policy will be undertaken within the framework of the National Integrated Monitoring and Evaluation System (NIMES). The Framework vii will provide for regular consultation and feedback between Agencies entrusted with the implementation of this Policy.
