Kenya Diaspora Policy-To empower Kenyans abroad effectively

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: This Diaspora Policy is a response to the urgent need for mainstreaming the Kenyan Diaspora into national development process in line with the aspirations and goals of the Kenya Vision 2030 development blue print. The Kenya Vision 2030 recognizes Diaspora contribution as a critical component to the growth of our economy and in

the achievement of our overarching vision of a globally competitive and prosperous Kenya by the year 2030.

The Kenyan Diaspora consists of people of Kenya origin and non-resident Kenyans

residing outside the country. It is well documented that Diaspora account for

significant share of the Kenyan GDP. Similarly, the contribution of the Diaspora in

terms of skills, expertise and transfer of knowledge to Kenya is invaluable though

this potential is not yet fully developed or harnessed.

- Advertisement -

Despite the huge potential of the Kenyan Diaspora, there are challenges hindering

its contribution to national development. Some of the challenges include; the high

cost of remitting money, inadequate capacity to offer consular services, inadequate

mechanisms of protecting Kenyans in the Diaspora, weak structures to inform

Kenyans in the Diaspora of investment opportunities, untapped skills and expertise

and lack of an integrated database on Kenyans abroad.

The broad objective of this policy is to empower Kenyans abroad to effectively make

greater contribution to the development of the country. To actualize this objective,

the following strategies have been identified: enhancing capacity to offer consular

services, reducing the high cost of money remittance, developing an incentive

framework for promoting Diaspora participation in national development, tapping

into Diaspora skills, knowledge and expertise, and encouraging participation of

Kenyans citizens abroad in the democratic processes in the country among others.

The successful implementation of this policy will require the involvement and active

participation of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Kenyans

Diaspora Associations, Development Partners, Private Sector, Civil Society, NonGovernmental Organizations, Community Based Organizations and Faith Based

Organizations (FBOs).

A National Diaspora Council of Kenya will be established to

promote consistency and better coordination as well as strengthen support for the

role of this Ministry Monitoring and evaluation of this Policy will be undertaken within the framework of the National Integrated Monitoring and Evaluation System (NIMES). The Framework vii will provide for regular consultation and feedback between Agencies entrusted with the implementation of this Policy.

Read more at –http://www.mfa.go.ke/

Kenya Diaspora Policy-To empower Kenyans abroad effectively