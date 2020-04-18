Sad video of African woman being denied entry into Chinese shop

NEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0 164

Sad video of African woman being denied entry into Chinese shop
Sad video of African woman being denied entry into Chinese shopA video of an African lady being denied entry into a shopping centre in China has sparked rage from the online community. The clip emerged in the backdrop of increasing humiliation and mistreatment of Africans in China with authorities linking them to the new wave of coronavirus cases in the country.

- Advertisement -

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, a middle-aged woman of African origin could be seen approaching a shopping shelve inside a slightly vast shopping centre but she was instantly stopped by two Chinese men presumed to be security officers.

Rattled by the incidence, the lady questioned why she was being stopped from accessing the shelves yet other people were being allowed to do so. The attendants, however, remained adamant and asked her to leave the premises without bothering to explain.

By  Masolo Mabonga 

Source-tuko.co.ke

More Related Stories
NEWS

Two Diaspora Kenyans in UK succumb to Coronavirus

NEWS

Diaspora Elsie Kibue distraught after news of her death due…

NEWS

List Of 8 Nairobi Estates Mostly Affected By Coronavirus

NEWS

COVID-19: Kenya to evacuate citizens in China at own cost

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: