Sad video of African woman being denied entry into Chinese shop

A video of an African lady being denied entry into a shopping centre in China has sparked rage from the online community. The clip emerged in the backdrop of increasing humiliation and mistreatment of Africans in China with authorities linking them to the new wave of coronavirus cases in the country.

Another video circulating in which African Nationals in China are refused entry into a shop.

Many say they have been mistreated, evicted frm their homes and been on the receiving end of discriminatory policies.

Govt of China has denied allegations of racism. pic.twitter.com/Fo6yNzLc7L — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) April 18, 2020

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, a middle-aged woman of African origin could be seen approaching a shopping shelve inside a slightly vast shopping centre but she was instantly stopped by two Chinese men presumed to be security officers.

Rattled by the incidence, the lady questioned why she was being stopped from accessing the shelves yet other people were being allowed to do so. The attendants, however, remained adamant and asked her to leave the premises without bothering to explain.

By Masolo Mabonga

Source-tuko.co.ke