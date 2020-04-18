Two Diaspora Kenyans in UK succumb to Coronavirus

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu has confirmed that two Kenyans have succumbed to Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.

Esipisu sent his condolences to the families of the deceased saying Kenyan Mission in the UK is ready to offer information and consular support to those who need it.

“As of 17 April 2020, confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK stood at 108,093; with a total of 14, 576 deaths. Of those who’ve lost their lives, two are Kenyan. Our thoughts & prayers are with their families,” Esipisu said through his Twitter handle.

“I have reached out to the Kenyan community and student representatives in the UK to discuss their welfare as they grapple with the impact of Covid-19. We are working with communities to support those in distress, and working with business to keep wheels of trade open,” he added.

Esipisu says Kenyans can reach Kenya’s Mission in the UK on +44 7423 840 893 for any information on Covid-19.

The two deaths bring the total number of Kenyans to die to the disease outside the country to seven after five others succumbed to the virus in the US.

The five Kenyans who succumbed in the United States had other underlying medical conditions that have been proven to exacerbate the coronavirus infection.

By Hilary Kimuyu

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke

