VIDEO: The Only Thinking Kenyan Governor-Close down the Airports

VIDEO: The Only Thinking Kenyan Governor-Close down the Airports

A while ago, Professor Teddy Njoroge Kamau argued that the government was careless in letting China airline continue to land in Kenya bringing with it Corona Virus. Professor Kamau suggested that the government close down entry points. One Kenyan Governor John Krop Lonyangapuo is calling for the same, though a little too late.

- Advertisement -

Video by NTV Kenya