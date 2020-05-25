Missing K24 TV journalist George Kori found dead in suspected suicide

A K24 TV journalist who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead in a suspected suicide case. Molo Sub-county Police Commander Joseph Karanja yesterday said 34-year-old George Kori, a cameraman, might have hanged himself.

Mr Karanja said Kori had gone missing on May 19, leaving his phone at his parents’ home. Yesterday members of the public found his body dangling from a tree.

Earlier, the family had called friends, relatives and his media colleagues in an attempt to trace him, but none of them seemed to know his whereabouts.

A relative said that lately, Kori had shown signs of depression. “Occasionally, he complained of the tough economic times, especially over the Sh300,000 loan he was servicing,” said the relative, adding that Kori had earlier unsuccessfully attempted suicide.

Migori police hunt for 12 quarantine cheats

In other news, Police have launched a manhunt for 12 people who escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Kuria. Sources within the county’s COVID-19 emergency and surveillance committee said the 12 were among 20 people arrested while drinking at a bar in Migori town last week.

They escaped from Mabera Secondary School isolation centre. Mabera police boss Cleti Kimaiyo and Migori Health Executive Isca Oluoch confirmed the incident. “So far, nobody has been arrested but we are pursuing them,” Kimayo said yesterday.

Source-sde.co.ke