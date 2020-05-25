Covid-19: Mahiga Homes Donates Food Relief To Pastors

During this period of covid-19 pandemic, men of God are deemed okay and often forgotten but on the contrary they are adversely affected due to the closure of the churches. The pastors who earn their living solely from churches, right now don’t have a source of income. That is why Mahiga homes Ltd donated foodstuffs, sanitizers and facemasks to pastors drawn from various denominations in Umoja, Nairobi.

This was courtesy of Mahiga Homes Ltd, ICare Operation, Ihopee and Giant Millers. The pastors were very grateful and beseeched God to protect and bless the donors.

