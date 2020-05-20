Ruto Rewards His Central Province Supporters With Covid-19 Food Relief

NEWSKENYAN NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0 33

Ruto Rewards His Central Province Supporters With Covid-19 Food Relief

Ruto Rewards His Central Province Supporters With Covid-19 Food Relief
Deputy President William Ruto hands out Covid-19 donations in Kikuyu. May 20, 2020. DPPS

Deputy President Wiliam Ruto, on Wednesday, May 20, toured Nachu Ward, Kikuyu Constituency on a charity mission.

- Advertisement -

Armed with trucks that were filled with food and other essential items, the DP helped his aides distribute the items to the locals.

“Today, 600 families in Nachu Ward were part of the wider 3,600 households that benefitted from our food distribution to shield Kenyans from adverse effects of the outbreak,” he tweeted.

Deputy President William Ruto inspecting a farm in Kikuyu constituency. May 20, 2020.
Deputy President William Ruto inspecting a farm in Kikuyu constituency. May 20, 2020. DPPS

He also shared a progress report on the Marengeta Dam, which he revealed was set to benefit the local residents who are primarily farmers.

More Related Stories
NEWS

VIDEO: Uhuru closes Tanzania and Somalia border points over…

NEWS

Central Kenya residents castigate Uhuru over betrayal of his…

NEWS

VIDEO: Turkana residents use cow urine as sanitiser to keep…

NEWS

VIDEO: Kenyans react to Uhuru’s action to fight Ruto…

“We are also investing in various infrastructural projects such as the construction of the Marengeta Dam, which is part of dams that will benefit more than 120,000 households countrywide,” he revealed.

“We are committed to ensuring that vulnerable Kenyans are supported during this tough period of the Covid-19 crisis besides coming up with broad plans that will facilitate the country’s rapid recovery from the disease,” he added.

This was a rare appearance by the deputy president who has been maintaining a low profile since the pandemic broke out.

However, the recent arrest of Mombasa politician Salim Mohamed, brought to light various donations that the DP has been sending out across the country.

Salim, who was released from Kijipwa Police Station in Kilifi, revealed that on Monday, May 18, he delivered out 6 lorries with essential supplies that had been donated by DP Ruto.

Speaking outside the Kijipwa precinct on Tuesday, May 19, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, revealed that the politician was allegedly apprehended for failing to adhere to social distancing rules while handing out food donations that were provided by Deputy President William Ruto.

“His Crime was distributing food sent by DP William Ruto to Kikambala residents. Mohamed Salim aka Tenge has now been Granted cash bail of Ksh20,000. God willing, tomorrow he will be at Shanzu Law Courts. Petty Politics,” the vocal legislator tweeted.

See more photos from DP Ruto’s Kikuyu tour below:

Deputy President William Ruto inspects a cabbage farm in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu Constituency. May 20, 2020.
Deputy President William Ruto inspects a cabbage farm in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu Constituency. May 20, 2020. DPPS
Deputy President William Ruto inspecting a farm in Kikuyu constituency. May 20, 2020.
Deputy President William Ruto inspecting a farm in Kikuyu constituency. May 20, 2020. DPPS
Deputy President William Ruto hands out Covid-19 donations in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu Constituency on May 20, 2020.
Deputy President William Ruto hands out Covid-19 donations in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu Constituency on May 20, 2020. DPPS
Deputy President William Ruto inspecting a cabbage farm in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu constituency. May 20, 2020.
Deputy President William Ruto inspecting a cabbage farm in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu constituency. May 20, 2020. DPPS
Deputy President William Ruto hands out Covid-19 donations in Kikuyu. May 20, 2020.
Deputy President William Ruto hands out Covid-19 donations in Kikuyu. May 20, 2020. DPPS
Deputy President William Ruto pictured in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu constituency. May 20, 2020.
Deputy President William Ruto pictured in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu constituency. May 20, 2020. DPPS
By EDDY MWANZA

 

Ruto Rewards His Central Province Supporters With Covid-19 Food Relief

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: