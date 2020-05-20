Ruto Rewards His Central Province Supporters With Covid-19 Food Relief

Deputy President Wiliam Ruto, on Wednesday, May 20, toured Nachu Ward, Kikuyu Constituency on a charity mission.

Armed with trucks that were filled with food and other essential items, the DP helped his aides distribute the items to the locals.

“Today, 600 families in Nachu Ward were part of the wider 3,600 households that benefitted from our food distribution to shield Kenyans from adverse effects of the outbreak,” he tweeted.

He also shared a progress report on the Marengeta Dam, which he revealed was set to benefit the local residents who are primarily farmers.

“We are also investing in various infrastructural projects such as the construction of the Marengeta Dam, which is part of dams that will benefit more than 120,000 households countrywide,” he revealed.

“We are committed to ensuring that vulnerable Kenyans are supported during this tough period of the Covid-19 crisis besides coming up with broad plans that will facilitate the country’s rapid recovery from the disease,” he added.

This was a rare appearance by the deputy president who has been maintaining a low profile since the pandemic broke out.

However, the recent arrest of Mombasa politician Salim Mohamed, brought to light various donations that the DP has been sending out across the country.

Salim, who was released from Kijipwa Police Station in Kilifi, revealed that on Monday, May 18, he delivered out 6 lorries with essential supplies that had been donated by DP Ruto.

Speaking outside the Kijipwa precinct on Tuesday, May 19, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, revealed that the politician was allegedly apprehended for failing to adhere to social distancing rules while handing out food donations that were provided by Deputy President William Ruto.

“His Crime was distributing food sent by DP William Ruto to Kikambala residents. Mohamed Salim aka Tenge has now been Granted cash bail of Ksh20,000. God willing, tomorrow he will be at Shanzu Law Courts. Petty Politics,” the vocal legislator tweeted.

See more photos from DP Ruto’s Kikuyu tour below:

By EDDY MWANZA

