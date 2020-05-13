We are now 20 years Transforming Lives-Optiven Zeal in 2020



Optiven Limited continues to provide our customers with practical solutions to transform lives through transformed plots. We have been serving customers for over 20 years and continue to walk the journey with thousands of investors.

At Optiven, we continue to be awarded for our innovation in a majority of spheres. Top of our portfolio include being awarded the top real estate company in Kenya for three consecutive years. To crown our efforts to get more Kenyans to own land, Optiven Limited was awarded as the 2019/2020 Financial Inclusive Real Estate company of the year.

- Advertisement -

On the continental platform, Optiven Limited has been singled out as one of the companies to inspire Africa by the London Stock Exchange Group. So far we have received over 16 local and international awards.

Through partnership with our customers, we have been able to change lives at the grassroot level through the Optiven Foundation.

In 2019, the Voice Awards of Netherlands, bestowed Optiven Foundation with it’s top transformation award for the Mobility that Brings Smiles. Through a top partnership with Fusion Capital, the Optiven Foundation received over 2 million shillings to empower students in high schools in 47 counties.

We continue to empower the society and this is our quest for our everyday operations, 20 years later.

Engage with us today to be a part of the transformation journey

Call us: 0723 400 500 | 0790 300 300

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

Email: [email protected]